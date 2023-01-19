Sometimes what appears to be a nuisance can actually be a blessing in disguise, one Texas Roadhouse waiter is learning.

In a recent TikTok video, user @redbullyfully poked fun at a table of 30 people who asked for separate checks for their meals.

In the video, @redbullyfully drapes all the checks on her shoulders, with the caption, “POV: your 30 top says it’s all separate.” She uses the audio “I think I’ll do a wrap around,” from the sitcom Trailer Park Boys.

According to Eater.com, some restaurants limit the number of ways customers can split a check in order to avoid clogging front-of-house operations and decrease time when it comes payment operations. The publication also states a reasonable number of split checks to ask for is between four to six.

However, commenters on the TikToker’s video noted that although processing 30 checks can be a hassle, it likely means servers will get more in tips.

“As a server I hated this but loved it at the same time cause 9/10 got more in tips that way,” one commenter said.

In the comments, @redbullyfully revealed she was serving a baseball team and luckily she didn’t have to deal with change because all the customers paid with a card.

Another commenter mentioned how they usually feel bad when asking to split their bill but that the TikTok video has made them rethink their mindset.

“[You know,] I hated doing this to my servers, splitting the tab, but now that I see a comment [about] more tips for y’all I don’t feel as guilty,” the commenter said.

@redbullyfully replied, “yes!! girl don’t worry. we are just drained out here!!”

Other people were adamant that if faced with the same situation they would have denied the request.

“Nah, I [used] to say we can only split 3 ways at the start of the meal Lmfao,” another person commented.

Texas Roadhouse has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to @redbullyfully via TikTok comment.