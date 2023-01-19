Texas Roadhouse server with receipts all over her with caption 'POV: your 30 top say it's all separate.' (l) Texas Roadhouse sign with blue sky (c) Texas Roadhouse server with receipts all over her with caption 'POV: your 30 top say it's all separate.' (r)

‘As a server I hated this but loved it at the same time cause 9/10 got more in tips’: Texas Roadhouse server says table of 30 asked for separate checks

'Definition of pain.'

IRL

Posted on Jan 19, 2023   Updated on Jan 19, 2023, 1:19 pm CST

Sometimes what appears to be a nuisance can actually be a blessing in disguise, one Texas Roadhouse waiter is learning. 

In a recent TikTok video, user @redbullyfully poked fun at a table of 30 people who asked for separate checks for their meals.

In the video, @redbullyfully drapes all the checks on her shoulders, with the caption, “POV: your 30 top says it’s all separate.” She uses the audio “I think I’ll do a wrap around,” from the sitcom Trailer Park Boys

@redbullyfully definition of pain #serverlife #redbullyfully #fyp #texasroadhouse #party #server #waitress #yeehaw #roadie #check ♬ original sound – TRAILER PARK BOYS

According to Eater.com, some restaurants limit the number of ways customers can split a check in order to avoid clogging front-of-house operations and decrease time when it comes payment operations. The publication also states a reasonable number of split checks to ask for is between four to six. 

However, commenters on the TikToker’s video noted that although processing 30 checks can be a hassle, it likely means servers will get more in tips. 

“As a server I hated this but loved it at the same time cause 9/10 got more in tips that way,” one commenter said. 

In the comments, @redbullyfully revealed she was serving a baseball team and luckily she didn’t have to deal with change because all the customers paid with a card. 

Another commenter mentioned how they usually feel bad when asking to split their bill but that the TikTok video has made them rethink their mindset. 

“[You know,] I hated doing this to my servers, splitting the tab, but now that I see a comment [about] more tips for y’all I don’t feel as guilty,” the commenter said. 

@redbullyfully replied, “yes!! girl don’t worry. we are just drained out here!!” 

Other people were adamant that if faced with the same situation they would have denied the request. 

“Nah, I [used] to say we can only split 3 ways at the start of the meal Lmfao,” another person commented. 

Texas Roadhouse has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to @redbullyfully via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jan 19, 2023, 1:18 pm CST

