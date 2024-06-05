‘That feels illegal’: Worker says his company forced everyone to work 7 days a week

In a TikTok that’s now amassed 1.4 million views, content creator and self-identified Dana Incorporated employee @leastimhot called out the company for its alleged seven-day mandate and for not letting a high schooler have a day off work to graduate.

“My job right now, they’re doing a seven-day mandate, and they have been for about two and a half months,” he began. “So that’s eight hours every day you have to be there. And you know, some high schoolers work there, they work the second shift, like 3-11[pm]. And obviously, that’s probably really hard. I can’t imagine going to high school on top of this sh*t.”

He then went on to say that one worker asked for an unpaid day off to attend their graduation but was declined because he hadn’t been “hired on” yet.

“I just wanted to put that on TikTok because, you know, … maybe it’ll go viral or something, and we can have a larger conversation,” he said. “The state of work in America is f*cked. It’s f*cked. It’s so f*cking bad. Like, to mandate seven days a week for, like, months on end, and then give all your employees like five days of PTO and then go, ‘You can’t take any time off otherwise,’ is so f*cked up, dude. It’s so bad.”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Is it legal to work seven days a week?

Several commenters wondered whether mandating employees to work seven days a week was allowed, like one who wrote, “that feels illegal.”

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), there is no limit to the number of consecutive days an employee can work. However, if a non-exempt worker works more than 40 hours, they are entitled to overtime pay or, in some cases, double time.

This law also stipulates that when an employee’s working week has been established, this cannot be changed to make them work more hours.

A handful of states, including Illinois, New York, California, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin, have their own laws regarding the number of consecutive working days.

What else has Dana Incorporated allegedly done?

According to its website, Dana Incorporated engineers, manufactures, and distributes “power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for the vehicles of today and tomorrow.”

This isn’t the first time the company has been wrapped in controversy. In March, the World Socialist Web Site alleged that Dana Incorporated workers were forced to stay on the job after a dangerous water system failure occurred at the company’s Pennsylvania plant.

Furthermore, in a follow-up video, @leastimhot shared some more allegations against the company, including misleading workers on overtime payments and making employees work on days that they were previously promised to have off.

Dana Incorporated didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

