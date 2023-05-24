‘Forgot to take PTO’: New hire has to work on her phone during her college graduation ceremony

“Work from home” doesn’t always mean you’re in your house, as one TikTok creator recently proved by clocking in at her own graduation.

The TikToker, who goes by Sheena (@sheenanigaaans), posted a video about her unusual remote work location on May 21. As of May 24, the video has received almost 294,000 views and 25,000 likes.

“When you already started working and you forgot to take PTO for your grad ceremony so you have to do work on your phone,” Sheena writes in a text overlay.

Sheena—who appears to have graduated from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark— captioned the TikTok, “wfh tingz.”

In the comments section, viewers shared their stories of being scheduled to work the day they graduated.

“Yess they declined my high school graduation day off so I just called in and took the write up,” one person wrote.

“Stop this was me after graduation was totally freaking out but thank goodness my supervisor was understanding,” another commented.

Others, including the official TikTok account for Microsoft 365, highlighted Sheena’s multitasking skills.

“Got a check, a degree and saved a PTO day all in one day,” one person commented. “Multitasking queen.” Sheena replied, “lol thank you gotta save that limited PTO.”

One viewer wondered what remote job Sheena has that allows her to work on her phone.

“What’s that job that you can work from your phone ?” they asked. In response, Sheena said, “part of my job is just answering emails lol.”

Though Sheena intended to take PTO, it is not uncommon for workers to underutilize their time off. Earlier this month, consumer financial services company Bankrate (citing Pew Research Center statistics) reported that only 46 percent of workers take all of their available PTO.

Additionally, according to a study published earlier this year by the online career platform Zippia, 52% of employees have worked while they were supposed to be on PTO.

Others, however, have a bolder approach to taking PTO, like one worker who proclaimed, “PTO stands for ‘prepare the others’ because I will not be here that day” in a video that went viral earlier this month.

The Daily Dot contacted Sheena via Instagram direct message but received no response before publication.