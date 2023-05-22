‘I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this’: Dairy Queen worker shares PSA about the cherry dipped cone

This won’t be sweet news for some Dairy Queen fans.

The TikTok account for a location of the fast food chain in Shelby Township, Michigan (@dqshelbytwpmi) recently posted a video claiming that cherry-flavored cone dip might not be long for this world.

“I love coming on here to tell you guys when Dairy Queen has a new product, but unfortunately, today I have some bad news, and I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this,” the narrator of the video said. “I don’t when or if it’s returning, but Dairy Queen is discontinuing their cherry cone dip.”

The video’s gone viral, with 3.1 million views and more than 241,000 likes.

“It’s already sold out in our warehouse, so once we deplete the inventory in the store, we’ll be sold out until further notice,” the video’s narrator said.

To paraphrase poet Robert Frost, nothing red can stay. A quick online search reveals that DQ’s cherry cone dip has previously disappeared from menus. But it returned shortly after. Most recently, it made its way back for a limited time last summer, according to Taste of Home.

Still, fans’ hearts are breaking over the end of the cherry cone dip. Viewers let Dairy Queen know their feelings in the video’s comment section.

“Cherry is the best flavor though,” one person wrote. “I’m suing Dairy Queen,” another said, while someone else lamented, “this is the worst day of my life.”

“I’ve never had a cherry one and at this point I’m afraid to go get one and get attached to the flavor,” one comment read.

“Why get rid of cherry cone dip DURING SUMMER,” another person asked. “Idk honestly. They need to start consulting with me first before they make these decisions,” the TikTok’s creator responded.

But at least one person wasn’t too broken up, writing, “Cherry tastes like cough syrup to me.”

As of Monday, Dairy Queen’s online menu was missing cherry. The only two available flavors of dipped cones were chocolate and churro.

But there might still be hope. According to one fan, “They have the cherry melting chips at Michael’s they taste exactly like it!”

Even if cherry discontinued, true Dairy Queen fans know that a Blizzard always hits the spot, especially when the server flips it upside down.

The Daily Dot reached out to the video’s creator via TikTok and to Dairy Queen via email.