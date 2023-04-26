‘I had forgot that’s what they be doing’: Dairy Queen customer gets angry at server for turning her Blizzard upside down

We’ve all lost our cool in public—shouting about receiving the wrong amount of change or a messed up order—only to find out that we were the ones acting inappropriately. But not all of us would admit we were wrong, nor would we apologize.

Yet, in a video that wracked up over 2.5 million views, one TikToker—K’ Hood (@rollitupk)—owned her mistake after yelling at a Dairy Queen worker. In the roughly 30-second video, @rollitupk stood in a Dairy Queen parking lot, facing away from restaurant.

“Y’all, this s— right here don’t make no sense b—-. I’m so embarrassed I’m going to wait on my food outside,” she said. “Tell me why I just got into it with a lady up here at Dairy Queen. Cause I ordered me a blizzard. See I don’t really come to Dairy Queen often, but I order me a blizzard, and that b—- gone take my s— and throw it upside down.

“So, I say, ‘Hey, don’t play with my motherf—ing food’. I’m blowing so hard; I tell her don’t never play with no food. I just realized they had to do that. I had forgot that’s what they be doing.”

@rollitupk paused for a moment before ending the video: “I didn’t ask for no strong ass blizzard.”

The most liked comment simply read: “Girl go apologize.”

Hood responded quickly, “I did soon as she said they gotta do it. I still went outside.”

Others, meanwhile, sympathized with her predicament.

“Hate when I’m loud and wrong then embarrassed but won’t apologize,” said one commenter.

“I did the same thing,” another admitted. “Went the f— off.”

“Me and my boyfriend went and got blizzards yesterday lit and I thought she was going to drop my shit,” one viewer wrote.

To be clear, the gambit is nothing new. In fact, Dairy Queen restaurants have been flipping Blizzards since the dessert was first introduced in 1985. Part of the marketing strategy that initially helped Dairy Queen sell 100 million units was its “flip or free” offer gave customers a free blizzard if their drink fell out of the upside down cup.

While a handful of users pointed out this part of the chain’s history in the comments, many others simply chuckled along with Hood at the shared experience of acting foolish in public.

“Yooo I’m dead,” wrote one user

“I’m crying laughing!!!!” said another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to K’ Hood via TikTok message and Dairy Queen by email.