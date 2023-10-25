We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Todays top stories are about: Trump’s perplexing call to action, a look at the best features of the new iOS update, a homeowner who was ‘stalked’ by her HOA, and an influencer who’s Instagram account was suspended after his family was killed in a Gaza bombing.

After that, Audra’s got a fascinating “That One Sound” column for you.

Until tomorrow,



— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

At a recent rally, Trump told his supporters voting isn’t all that important, but watching other voters is. His detractors would agree.

➤ READ MORE

📱 TECH

The best new iPhone features worth trying out in iOS 17

With live voicemail transcription, you’ll never have to answer the phone again.

➤ READ MORE

A woman on TikTok revealed the issues she’s had with her Homeowner’s Association, and viewers aired their own grievances about HOAs.

➤ READ MORE

Social media policies are being enforced unevenly, activists say.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🎵 That One Sound

By Audra Schroeder

Senior Culture Reporter

A beloved British singer has become TikTok’s ‘surprise’ meme

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. “That One Sound” is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. It runs on Wednesdays. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💥 Travis Scott used a flash-bang at one of his concerts, upsetting many fans. “Bro is just trying to kill his fan at this point,” on viewer commented.

🛒 A Walmart shopper shared his tricks for stealing at self-checkout. He says it works every time.

🥥 What is TikTok’s coconut challenge? It involves Cardi B and spelling.

🤖 A Taylor Swift fan gave Megatron an Eras friendship bracelet at Universal Studios. It turns out he’s a Swiftie.

🇮🇹 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced her separation from long-term partner after inappropriate audio leaked.

🎤 Mitch McConnell says his days of freezing are over, but won’t explain what happened in the first place.

📱 This app-based weight loss program prioritizes your mental health so you can live a healthier lifestyle. Here’s how you can try it for free.*

🍿 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why Netflix action movies always suck.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU PREFER IPHONES OR ANDROIDS?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

A JetBlue passenger has gone viral after accusing a flight attendant of discrimination. In a trending TikTok clip, she accuses a flight attendant of not serving her alcohol because she is white.

In a video with over 443,000 views, a woman can be seen in a fierce conversation with a group of flight attendants. It is unclear what happened prior to this video, but the flight attendants tell her that she is “disturbing the cabin” and that they would not be serving her any alcohol. They then ask her to take her seat.

“You never served me any alcohol, but you served the Black people,” the woman says. Later in the video, she adds, “You’re discriminating against me because I’m white.”