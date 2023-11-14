‘I just straight up tell them I’ll come back’: Server slams customers who lie about being ready to order

It is notoriously hard to work in the service industry. However, one TikTok user is apparently making lemonade out of lemons by sharing some of the most annoying things his customers do and going viral for it.

In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed over 926,000 times as of Monday, user Bentley (@rawchayah) acts as an annoying restaurant patron who wastes his server’s time.

“Are you ready to order?” one of his co-workers asks him in the skit. “Do you need more time?”

“Oh, yeah I’m ready,” he responds.

But instead of responding to his server with an order, he flips through the restaurant’s menu and even begins a conversation with a fellow diner at his table.

“Should we get the um, calamari or did you want…. something else?” he asks, speaking directly to the camera.

Meanwhile, the server stands there as he continues to contemplate what he should order.

“What did we get for drinks?” he continues his conversation. “I don’t know what’s gonna pair good with the steak.”

The awkward moment did not end with the customer placing an order, even after all of that back and forth.

“I need more time,” he finally concludes.

In the video, his co-worker walks away laughing at the hilarity of the whole thing.

“Pov: Your a servers worst nightmare,” text overlaid on the clip reads.

In the comments section, restaurant workers confirmed just how common this kind of interaction between patrons and restaurants can be.

“When they do this I say ‘I’ll give you guys a couple more minutes to decide’ and leave,” user Angela commented.

“I just straight up tell them I’ll come back,” another user said.

Others shared their own pet peeves related to waiting on customers.

“Or when the parents FORCE the child to order for themselves and refuse to just tell you,” user Kenna wrote.

Bentley’s content about working in the service industry often goes viral. His video about “old white people” who were mad that he was on FaceTime with his friends racked up over 4.7 million views and his clip about being a favored employee at his job has over 1.5 million views on the platform.

