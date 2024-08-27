‘The bartender walked past me like 3 times’: Woman issues warning about Ice House Tavern

A Black woman took to social media to vent her frustrations after she said a worker at Ice House Tavern and Grill mistreated her.

In her viral video that racked up over 89,000 views as of this writing, TikTok user black beauty emporium (@bbemporium) said her trip to the restaurant quickly took a turn for the worse.

She began by saying she decided to go to there for the first time to “try something new.”

“Go where your money is appreciated!” the woman urged in the video’s caption.

What happened?

The TikToker claimed that after she sat at the bar, the bartender completely ignored her.

“The bartender had walked past me like three times,” she alleged.

The woman alleged the bartender even picked up food and cleaned up the area around her without acknowledging her presence. She added that the worker continued to ignore her after she made it a point to say, “Hi.”

“So at this time, I’m like, ‘Ok, that’s a little awkward,” she continued. “I was just taken aback.”

The woman was in complete shock and disbelief over the way she was treated. To make matters even worse, she said the bartender immediately attended to another patron who entered the establishment and sat at the bar right next to her.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute,’” she continued. “That’s crazy. I literally was sitting there way before him.”

Things only got worse when she allegedly confronted the worker who ignored her. That’s when the bartender told her she could “sit in the back table,” the TikToker claimed.

Eventually, the woman decided she would just leave.

Black people often face discrimination in restaurants

This is not the first time a Black TikToker has used the platform to call out the mistreatment they’ve faced at restaurants.

One user went viral after making similar claims that workers told her to sit in a different part of a restaurant where she was dining. She claimed the restaurant was segregated, and workers instructed her to sit in “the Black section.”

In another viral video, a Black man alleged the white owners of a restaurant made a “lynching” remark and threatened him, resulting in people “review bombing” the couple’s establishment.

Before that, racism in the restaurant industry made headlines after Black Starbucks customers reported multiple racist incidents.

In the comments section, many said they would not patronize Ice House in the future.

“So wont be going to the Icehouse Tavern,” user I am Shanequa wrote.

“I live in Parma and will tell people about this so they don’t go there either,” user readingunderwraps said.

They also applauded the woman for deciding to leave.

“I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this,” user Rebecca wrote. “I’m glad you left.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ice House Tavern via phone and @bbemporium by TikTok comment and direct message for more information.

