Nevada couple’s restaurant flamed on Yelp after Black TikToker accuses them of ‘lynching’ remark

A Nevada couple was caught on camera taunting a Black man after he accused the husband of making remarks about lynching and using a racial slur.

Now, the restaurant they reportedly own is being review-bombed on Yelp.

In a TikTok video posted by user @UncleRickyD1 on Saturday, a man identified as a Virginia City, Nevada resident flips off the TikToker while the two are standing on the sidewalk.

Before he started filming, @UncleRickyD1 says that the man told him he had a “hanging tree” to lynch Black people.

@UncleRickyD1 asks him where the tree is, noting the man previously said it was close by. In the video, though, the man doesn’t admit it to that, instead claiming it was in @UncleRickyD1’s “backyard.”

The man later tells @UncleRickyD1 to “suck me” pointing to his groin while the TikToker tries to call him out.

As @UncleRickyD1 calls the man’s comments racist, he and other white men laugh at him. Then, another man tells the TikToker to leave. The man’s wife then pushes @UncleRickyD1 and tells him to “get off [her] property.”

She then tells the TikToker that Jesus loves him and touches his arm, even after @UncleRickyD1 tells her to stop, as the couple’s daughter asks him what’s going on.

“Nobody sees this racial shit going on?” the TikToker says in the video. “Your dad just said there’s a hanging tree for [a racial slur] like me!”

The alleged use of the slur was not caught on camera by @UncleRickyD1.

In the video’s caption, @UncleRickyD1 said he’s “never felt so humiliating and disrespected in my life.” At time of publication, the video had been viewed over a million times.

In a follow-up video, @UncleRickyD1 provided more context: He said that he was asking people in Virginia City for signatures on a petition to lower attorney fees in Nevada.

“And this guy just started going off and saying all these derogatory, rude, and nasty things,” @UncleRickyD1 said. “That was very hurtful… I was cornered in by a lot of people. I was the only African-American… and nobody came to my help.”

@unclerickyd1 Thanks to all my supporters!!! And everyone that show love. And understood the severity of this video. ♬ original sound – UncleRicky

The TikToker received an outpouring of support online, and viewers took out their frustration on the couple’s restaurant’s Yelp page, which internet sleuths identified by a shirt the wife is wearing in the video. Since @UncleRickyD1 posted on TikTok about the couple, the restaurant, as received almost 3,000 1-star reviews.

“Hateful owners brimming with Racism. [He] said they have a hanging tree out back,” a reviewer named Mitch P. wrote. “Not really a safe place to be.”

“After seeing the horrible video that went viral. Sir, you should be ashamed of yourself. Actually, your whole family should lay low for a while. I’m more bummed I brought anyone I loved in a place filled with so much hate,” an alleged former customer said in their review. “I work too hard for my money to support bigotry of any kind. I will not be returning.”

Many people also reported the video to the Storey County Sheriff, which released a statement yesterday.

“We at the sheriff’s office do not condone or support racism, inequality, or hate speech,” the statement read. “A case has been pulled regarding this incident and is being investigated.”

Virginia City also released a statement in which it condemned the couple’s actions actions.

“We want to make it clear on behalf of the Virginia City Tourism Commission that we find this behavior abhorrent and inexcusable,” the statement said. “We stand wholly against any acts of hatred, racism, or violence. Virginia City is proud to be a town that invites all individuals and we are working closely with our merchants and event partners to create a community that is inclusive and open to all.”

