‘My glove box is FULL of Chipotle utensils and napkins’: Customer steals forks, napkins, and hot sauce bottle from Chipotle

A Chipotle customer went viral after filming herself stealing plastic utensils, napkins, and a bottle of hot sauce from the restaurant.

In a video that’s received 1.4 million views as of this writing, TikToker Lond0tv222 (@Lond0tv222) shoves the items into her to-go bag as she prepares to exit the eatery with her order.

The short clip begins with a text overlay over the brown takeout bag that reads, “POV every time I go to Chipotle.” The customer then takes a handful of plastic forks and lays it on top of her order. Next, she places a half-empty Tabasco bottle on top of the forks, and then finishes by sticking a bunch of napkins on top.

Users loved the short clip, with many sharing how they also stock up on utensils and napkins whenever they go to Chipotle.

“I showed my mom this, she said ‘is that you!?'” one user joked.

“Ok I don’t feel bad now about restocking a few utensils,” added another.

“I thought I was [the] only one who does this,” laughed a third.

“My glove box is FULL of chipotle utensils and napkins. They have the best utensils by far,” read one person’s comment.

“The BEST napkins you can swipe!!!! They’re my favorite!!” echoed another.

One Chipotle customer claimed they steal so many utensils that the plastic cutlery has become a staple in their own kitchen: “The forks are the best!! Love how they are the black modern color and fit my kitchen vibe. I took a box from underneath one time! Nobody seen!”

Many users admitted that they also regularly steal hot sauce bottles, a caper the Daily Dot has reported at least one other customer perpetrating before.

“So I’m not alone i take the hot sauce bottle too. It was brand new one time,” a user shared.

“The Chipotle Tabasco is something different. I’d be lying if I said I’ve never done the same haha,” a second user wrote.

“LITERALLYY !!!! I take the green bottle though,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker and Chipotle via email for further comment.