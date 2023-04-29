‘I don’t blame her! $17 and she gonna get y’all money worth’: Party City customer gets a refill on 2-week-old balloon

Everyone likes a good deal.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 1.5 million times, one woman proves there is no limit to trying to get the most bang for your buck. After spending $17 on a balloon from Party City, she returned two weeks later to ask for a helium refill.

“What’s more embarrassing than Stephanie?” her girlfriend asks from behind the camera. “She really about to walk in here and ask these people to refill this balloon that we got two weeks ago.”

“Because we paid $17 for this,” the TikToker responds, defending her decision to refill the balloon as she walks into the store with it in hand.

The TikToker marches into the party store with her intention set and asks the employee she sees near the helium for the refill.

“How long ago did you get it?” the worker questions.

The woman admits that she purchased the balloon weeks earlier. To her girlfriend’s surprise, the worker still decides to refill the balloon anyways.

“They doing it for you?” the girlfriend asks incredulously. “Wow.”

The TikToker was very proud of getting the most for her money and users in the comments section agreed.

“I don’t blame her! $17 n she gonna get y’all money worth,” TikToker Cassi wrote.

“She knows how to bargain I appreciate the cheapness,” another said.

“I’m sorry but I’m with her I probably would have did the same thing,” user Sylvia Moss commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @Stephandnova but did not get a response by time of publication.