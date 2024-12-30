‘Idk, it sounds sus’: Lowe’s worker has to fulfill 10-cent pickup order for a single nut

Sometimes, you really do just need one thing from the hardware store. That’s what a Lowe’s worker discovered when she had to fill an online order for a single nut.

TikToker Mini Made (@itsminimade) took her audience behind the scenes at her Lowe’s job, and talked about filling online orders. That day, according to the worker, she had one remarkably small order to fill.

“Some customer ordered literally just one of these and it’s curbside pickup,” she said.

She added, “Easiest order today,” showing herself getting a single 10-cent nut from a bin of nuts, scanning it, placing it on a sticky label, and on a rack with other to-go items ready to be matched with their customers.

At the end of the video, standing in front of a mirror, the creator gives a thumbs-up.

Can you really order a single nut from Lowe’s?

At Lowe’s, the maxim “the customer is always right” mostly rings true.

According to the store’s policy, any restrictions on what customers can order for pick-up seem to be for larger-items available at the big-box store.

“Qualifying orders are generally available for pickup within three hours of placing your order,” the Lowe’s site says. “However, certain factors may result in delays, so you should wait for notification from Lowe’s telling you that your items are ready for pickup. If you’re not sure what the usual pickup time is for your item, please contact your store for information.”

It lists bulk orders, big and bulky items, items requiring assembly, and installed sales items among the exclusions. It further clarifies that cabinets, major appliances, lumber, flooring, and countertops fall outside of what’s readily available.

The video received 12,900 views, and brought forth a range of comments.

“And I thought I was bad when I did curbside for a gallon of milk,” opined one person about Lowe’s pickup orders.

“I did not expect it to literally be one,” another observed.

The creator responded, “And it was ordered at 6 am,” before adding with a laughing emoji, “like bruh.”

The order did raise the suspicions of one commenter, who said, “Idk, it sounds sus. I’m wondering if they were just trying out a stolen credit card to see if it would go through before making a bigger order.”

“I was kinda thinking the same,” the creator said.

But one Lowe’s customer wasn’t that suspicious, and said about the online order, “I aspire to have the level of confidence of the person who placed that curbside pickup.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lowe’s via online contact form and to the creator via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

