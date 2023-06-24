‘We don’t have any customers when we’re closed’: Server slams customers who demand the restaurant stay open for them past closing

A server unveiled a frustration that people in the service industry share—people who expect a restaurant to stay open beyond closing time.

A three-part TikTok video was created by Faith Bryant, who specializes in server-centric content on her @faithbryant6770 account. The Part 1 video, posted Tuesday, has drawn over 1.5 million views and nearly 130,000 likes since going up, with commenters endorsing her stance on customers who want a restuarant to stay open after hours.

The video has an on-screen caption reading, “Server Life,” with a subheading, “We expect you to be open.” It begins with Bryant playing both the role of a person wanting a restaurant to stay open past closing time, and a restaurant employee who clearly states the restaurant will be closing in 10 minutes.

“Me and my family want to eat and we’re going to be there in 35 minutes, so we expect you guys to be open,” Bryant says as the customer.

“I’m sorry ma’am we can’t keep the restaurant open for you,” the employee responds. “By the time you get here, we’re going to be closed so you might as well just come tomorrow.”

The caller, transforming into a Karen, demands, “Are you hard of hearing?” and insists on coming to the restaurant despite the warning. In the video, it goes to the extreme of the caller arriving past closing time and banging on the windows to be let in.

Commenters asked for a Part 2 video and got one. In that, the employee dealing with the initial call gets to leave, and hands off to the manager.

That video escalates the situation even further, leading to a Part 3 in which the police arrive, and brings up the interesting observation that “You’re not a customer, because we’re closed. We don’t have any customers when we’re closed.”

Commenters to the original video were alarmed with the scenario Bryant laid out.

“Who are these people who think it’s bad customer service to be closed after your advertised closing time?” one asked.

The creator noted those people are “entitled people” and “spoiled brats.”

“At ‘Are you hard of hearing”, she’d be hearing me hang up,” another observed.

“It’s so hard to believe that people would do this,” remarked one commenter. “I never experience this behaviour.”

Bryant responded, “It’s insane every time I think I’ve heard and seen it all I’m always proven wrong.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bryant via TikTok comment.