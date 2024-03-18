‘You want something? You can pick out whatever you need’: Customer confronts ‘secret shopper’ after they follow him around store, offers to buy them goods

“Secret Shoppers” and “Karens” beware. You may find yourselves getting special treatment you didn’t sign up for.

Sadly, racial profiling is still a thing when it comes to retail. Despite evidence that shows shoplifting has “increased in some cities during the first half of the year compared to pre-pandemic levels, … there is no clear national rise in shoplifting, according to a new analysis by the Council on Criminal Justice,” as per CNN.

Despite that analysis, at least one shopper maintains they were pursued by a “secret shopper’ or some sort of in-store security when they went shopping recently. Perhaps it was a “Karen” lurking in the aisles. Or perhaps it was staged to make a point.

Whatever the case, the original post, which debuted on TikTok a day ago, seems to claim that some folks, especially BIPOC and other marginalized people, might expect different treatment when they make a grocery run.

“Sir Carter” known as (@sirthestar) on TikTok posted a video alleging racial profiling, perhaps from the unidentified store itself or perhaps from someone Carter identifies as a “Secret Shopper.” The video currently has over 1.7 million views and counting as of Monday.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, “Racial Profiling” refers to the discriminatory practice by law enforcement officials of targeting individuals for suspicion of crime based on the individual’s race, ethnicity, religion or national origin. Criminal profiling, generally, as practiced by police, is the reliance on a group of characteristics they believe to be associated with crime.”

In Carter’s video, he appears to be shopping for groceries or other sundries. He claims someone has been following him, stating, “Y’all, this lady’s been following me. Hold on.”

He then confronts the person he claims followed him.

When Carter asks why “you’ve been following me around,” the woman explains, “I’m just making sure you’re going to pay for those items,” presumably referring to items in Carter’s cart.

Carter follows her response by claiming that not only will he be paying but that the person questioning him can “pick out whatever you need” and he will pay for it. He also suggests that the person in question can pick up “some common sense.”

Carter then takes the video to their car claiming the woman he spoke to had been following him around through the store.

Carter states in the video that after he left the store, the woman he says followed him offered him an apology. According to Carter, the woman in question said, “I’m sorry for the inconvenience, there’s just been a lot of theft in the area.”

In the car, Carter asks, “Why are you assuming it’s me, though?”

According to CNBC, “Industry watchers and activists say that [racial profiling] remains persistent and retailers must do more to examine how they treat and cater to Black customers.” In 2014, Department store Macy’s paid “$650,000 to settle allegations of racially profiling customers at its Herald Square store in Manhattan,” according to The Christian Science Monitor.

The Daily Doy has reached out to Carter via email for further statements.

Many viewers of the video responded with sympathy to Carter’s plight.

“‘Just making sure you gonna pay for those items; BABY THATS FOLLOWING,” wrote tianna (@tiaantionette_) in the comments.

“‘Maybe some Common sense’ come get me off the floooor!'” added another.

“‘You want sum? You can pick whatever you need…’ I’m stealing that one,” wrote another.

According to law firm marknicholsonlaw.com, “Racial profiling at a store is a traumatic experience that no one should have to go through. If it happens to you, remember that you have rights and there are steps you can take to protect yourself and hold responsible parties accountable.”

