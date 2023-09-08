‘Everywhere I go I’m being asked to tip’: Customer responds to server complaining about low tips, calls out extra ‘service charges’

For many, tipping is important to ensure servers have a livable wage. However, customers are finding this increasingly hard to do due to several fees when eating out. One TikToker walks us through just how many fees she’s paying before she even leaves a tip.

In the TikTok video, user YaYa (@pastperfectwithyaya) responds to a video by @gucsii who is a bartender. @gucsii is reflecting on how little tips she’s gotten this year compared to the previous year. She says that in the summer of 2022, she made $10,000 in tips, while this year she’s barely made $6,000. The Daily Dot previously reported on @gucsii’s video.

“They tip like 10%, 9%,” @gucsii says. This is where YaYa comes in.

“That’s 24.5% in taxes,” she says over an image of a receipt they break down to the viewer. “Keep in mind, haven’t even gotten to your tip yet. $10- $20 dollars I would say in parking. Haven’t even gotten to your tip yet.”

The video has over 4,400 comments and more than 950,400 views as of Friday.

YaYa then shifts to show a different receipt that explains what a service charge is, saying, “An 18% service charge has been added to the subtotal. This is not a tip. It is a charge managed by the restaurant to ensure a more equitable pay to staff.” YaYa adds, “Haven’t even gotten to your tip yet.”

Again, YaYa shows a different receipt to explain the tip percentages listed. She explains, “‘Tip percentages are based on the check price after taxes. Meaning, they slipped in an additional charge because they didn’t base this number on how much I actually spent $82.00. They based it on $86.62. So I got an additional surcharge on the tax. Keep in mind, haven’t even gotten to the tip yet.”

Next, YaYa talks about a phenomenon called “Tipping Fatigue.” Tipping Fatigue is an overall negative attitude towards leaving a tip due to the rise of tip prompts on services where they were usually not asked, like drive-thrus, retail stores, self-service places, and more.

Viewers had mixed reactions about service charges and what seems like an increased amount of prompts to tip when spending money.

“I tip at a sit down restaurant, always. Not when I get my own food. Not when I’m in my car. Not when I carry out myself,” one user commented.

“It’s being asked for tips everywhere for me. Like I’m being asked for a tip when I’m picking up the food or going through the drive-thru,” mentioned another user.

“I went to a self serve frozen yogurt shop and they asked me for a tip. like i literally made this myself,” complained another viewer.

“I always leave 20% minimum. If that’s too much then I don’t need to be there,” another said.

Many service workers, especially restaurant workers, depend on tips to make ends meet, some experts say. However, it seems that many are fed up with the hidden fees and what seems to them too many tipping prompts at checkout.

The Daily Dot has reached out to YaYa and @gucsii for comment via TikTok.