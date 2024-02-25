Customer blasts Old Spice because he can’t understand the labels

When it comes beauty and skincare products, the division between “for men” and “for women” has long been the standard. Despite sharing most of their ingredients, these products often only diverge in their appearance and scent, reflecting societal norms. But do these differences necessitate gender-specific products, or is it all merely a marketing strategy?

This debate has recently been reignited by a TikTok video posted by user @mindofwintr. In the video, posted on Jan. 9, he expresses his confusion with the labels on men’s body wash products, particularly those of Old Spice.

In the video, @mindofwintr is seen in a store aisle, comparing products designed for men and women. He starts by expressing his frustration with the men’s body wash options, stating, “Being a man trying to buy a body wash is the worst experience ever.”

He then focuses on an Old Spice body wash labeled “Bearglove” with a picture of a tiger on it. He questions, “Because, what the hell is a Bear glove?” The confusion continues as he points out another product labeled “5 in 1,” commenting, “Bro, five in one is crazy.”

The TikToker contrasts these confusing labels with the straightforward scents of women’s products, such as rose, orange, and coconut. He returns to the men’s section to highlight another Old Spice body wash labeled “Dragonblast,” asking, “Brother, what is a dragonblast? What does dragonblast smell like?”

Since its posting, the video has gone viral, accumulating over 1.6 million views and over 3800 comments.

Some commenters admitted they prefer using women-labeled products. with one saying, “I just buy women’s… I’m a shea butter / oatmeal type person. Dove brand only.”

A second commented, “I wanna smell like fruit and I do not care what anyone thinks.”

“Dragon Blast sounds like a Pokémon move,” a third quipped.

Other commenters focused on making fun of the “5 in 1” label, with one sarcastically suggesting that the TikToker “try 28 in 1.”

“I always said even 2 in 1 is wild… cause HOW,” another questioned.

“[I’ll] be using my 12/1 toothpaste/ shampoo,” a third jokingly wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mindofwintr via email for comment.