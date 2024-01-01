‘Of course I see dolphins every day’: Cruise ship workers reveal what the job is really like day-to-day

They are young folks working on a cruise ship. Of course they are going to make a TikTok about it.

Some crew members of a cruise ship have hopped on a recent TikTok trend to highlight the finer points of their jobs, from sea creatures to some more day-to-day aspects of working on a ship, such as having a limited dating pool and changing cabins multiple times in a contract period.

The trend makes light of common occurrences and assumptions, for example, “I work on a cruise ship, of course I’m going to take a nap after this.”

Posted by @zoiemadigan, a content creator who shares videos about her life as a cruise ship employee, the video features herself and some of her co-workers listing some of the things that go along with their jobs. The video has drawn over 1.1 million views on the platform.

“I work on a cruise ship, of course everyone’s dating each other,” she says in the video.

“I work on a cruise ship, of course I get used to the crew mess food,” another crew member says.

Through the video, various crew members share the following observations of working on the cruise ship, including:

Changed cabins four times this contract;

Seeing dolphins every day;

Knowing all of the gossip happening among staff;

Wanting a day off;

Not having driven in over seven months;

Not being able to respond to text messages because they do no have signal; and

Having a schedule that is opposite to that of her best friend.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @zoiemadigan via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers noted that a few dealbreakers listed in the video might be enough to prevent them from pursuing their own careers aboard a cruise ship.

“The only thing that keeps me from applying is not having a day off in months,” one commenter wrote.

“I thought about doing this, but it’s a minimum 80 hours a week for minimum wage (federal) living expenses are paid though,” another commenter wrote.

“Wait since you moved cabins does that mean you have a roommate? I would hate that lol,” a commenter wrote.

Multiple expressed an interest in pursuing a job on a cruise ship for themselves, inspired by the video.

“I kinda wanna live on a cruise ship for a year just to get it out of my system,” one commenter wrote.

“You get to see the world though… paid…. I’d do it for a year or so,” another commenter wrote.

“Ugh I want to work for a cruise ship so bad,” a commenter wrote.