‘10 minutes that’s all it takes’: Woman says you should freeze your credit. Is this good advice?

A data breach with millions of Americans personal information has many thinking about freezing their credit. Can this really help? Some say this is the best next step.

It’s believed that the culprit is a company based in Florida called National Public Data. The company offers personal information to employers for background checks and other tasks. The estimates of Americans affected the breach is believed to be as many as 2.7 billion, according to the Hill. And according to TikToker Cass @crotchass, you should freeze your credit because of the data breach.

“Stop scrolling, and go freeze your credit if you haven’t yet. I just did it, it literally took me 10 minutes, 10 minutes! That’s all it takes! You know what’s gonna take a a lot more work? If your identity gets stolen and then your credit is screwed up forever,” Cass states.

Cass proceeds to explain some steps you can take to freeze your credit.

What does it mean to freeze your credit?

Freezing your credit is when you don’t allow your credit report to be seen when looked up. This means that companies running your report, before you open up a new account, for example, won’t be able to see your report. And as a result, they won’t open up a new account with you, according to a USA.gov post. However, some people believe there may be some cons to freezing your credit.

Cass’ video has over 1.8 million views. And viewers in the comments have mixed reactions to the advice.

“Check if your ssn has been leaked first. npd.pentester.com No reason to freeze your credit unless you’ve been compromised,” noted one comment.

“Y’know what happens if you DO freeze your credit? It means you accept liability for everything currently listed. ALL SSNs were leaked. THIS VIDEO WAS POSTED BY AN EQUIFAX BOT ACCOUNT,” said another.

“Yes i have it frozen at all times unless i open up a new credit card,” another said.

“Girl I’m poor as heck, credit score in the negatives, student loans in the hundreds. Good luck to them,” a different commenter wrote.

So should you?

Freezing your credit can be one way to keep your information safe. However, it’s important to do your own research on what works best for you. That research should include first checking to see if your information has been compromised.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @crotchass for comment via TikTok message and Instagram and to National Public Data via email.

