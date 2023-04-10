‘Cracker Barrel guests are a different breed’: Server says customer ordered salad with no lettuce

A Cracker Barrel server revealed in a viral TikTok how a customer allegedly ordered a salad with no lettuce.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Gabriella (@gabriellawish420). In the clip, she films the inside of the kitchen of Cracker Barrel where the salad is being prepped.

“So I work at Cracker Barrel, right?” she tells her followers. Then, the camera shifts over to a salad that one of her customers ordered with extra ranch. “And then this lady orders a salad with no lettuce,” she says before showing the dish containing only croutons, cheese, hard-boiled eggs, sliced cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes.

“Cracker Barrel guests are a different breed fr,” she wrote in the text overlay.

She vented her feelings toward her job at Cracker Barrel in the caption, writing, “I hate my job for many reasons.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gabriella via TikTok direct message. The video amassed 1.4 million views as of Monday.

Gabriella isn’t the only server to experience highly-customized requests from customers. Many servers have voiced their discontent on TikTok, such as dealing with a customer who demanded them to know the exact number of Brussels sprouts on a plate to asking a server to flirt with their son.

In 2022, restaurant workers were quitting in droves, becoming the highest turnover rate industry. In one year, the turnover rate increased from 4.8% to 7%. The reason?

“The restaurant industry has always had high turnover rates, but the pandemic has exacerbated that fact. Workers are leaving due to many reasons, some legacy reasons and some due to COVID-19, like low compensation and poor benefits coupled with long hours, and potential exposure to COVID. Others are leaving simply because of a desire to change career paths,” Wesley Suitt, Client Success Manager at hiring solutions platform, Harver said, per Nation’s Restaurant News.

In addition, there were other reasons for servers leaving the industry en masse.

“Workers have reported facing increased levels of abuse from customers and managers, but lower tips. Left to enforce mask or vaccine mandates, restaurant workers have reported being screamed at and even physically assaulted by customers. Those challenges, combined with the possibility of higher pay and more consistent schedules elsewhere, have led restaurant workers to leave the industry in droves,” per Insider.