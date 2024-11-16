‘I just had 2 in the fridge that I threw out’: Costco customer issues warning on $4.99 rotisserie chicken

After being a long-time Costco rotisserie chicken customer, this TikToker is reevaluating her commitment to the food.

Nicole Shaw (@nicolekshaw9) is known for sharing about food toxins and other products to be aware of on her TikTok page. Recently, she started to think twice about the Costco rotisserie chickens in her fridge after reading the ingredients. Surprisingly, it wasn’t just chicken and a few spices, according to her.

“So I have been buying rotisserie chicken for my family and for my daughter for quite some time now,” she begins. “$4.99, you can’t beat that price for rotisserie chicken. But then recently I looked at the ingredients on the back and I’m a bit concerned, there are about 10 ingredients on there.”

The video has 174,600 views and over 5,000 likes. The Daily Dot has previously reported on food with skeptical ingredients, such as Kraft’s mac and cheese.

Is the Costco Rotisserie Chicken safe?

Shaw continues to state the ingredients that concern her. “Sodium phosphate. This is known to cause chronic kidney issues even in healthy people,” she says. “The carrageenan, this causes inflammation, bloating, GI issues…and last what are spice extractives? Why can’t you tell me if you use salt, pepper, paprika?”

Shaw isn’t the first person to grow skeptical of the chicken. An article by Mashed previously covered the ingredients in the Costco Rotisserie Chicken. According to this article, both sodium phosphate and carrageenan are items used to maintain moisture and retain water in the chicken. While carrageenan is FDA-approved, there are widespread concerns about it. According to a Healthline article, it may cause digestive side effects, like Shaw mentioned, and even lead to colon cancer. However, more research is needed to confirm the effects of it. For Shaw, the ingredient list alone is enough for her to stop eating the chicken.

“For the longest time I thought these were just roasted chicken, healthy, now I’m really seriously rethinking this,” she says. “I just had two in the fridge I just threw out, I don’t care if they’re $4.99. I don’t care if they’re delicious. I’m going to make mine with all the ingredients that I know are going into my rotisserie chicken.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shaw for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Costco via their media request form.



