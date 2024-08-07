‘Landlords love this tiny fridge. It’s everywhere’: Costco expert discovers viral $149 refrigerator

A couponer at Costco posted a viral video after discovering a Midea refrigerator that she says costs $149. Viewers say this is a great first refrigerator purchase.

The TikTok user Love Me Some Coupons (@lovemesomecoupons) has reached over 39,000 likes on her video and left the caption, “Just my daily Costco fun find!”

To start her video, @lovemesomecoupons records herself inside Costco and says, “you know doing my daily things,” before turning the camera to show a Midea 2-Door Mini Refrigerator in Platinum Steel with Freezer.

“Look what I found,” she added. While opening up the top freezer section to show viewers the inside she explains, “it’s a double door refrigerator for only $149.”

Next, she turns the camera back onto herself and stands directly in front of the fridge. “I’m 5 foot for reference, this is almost my height” she says, showing that the top of the fridge reaches just below eye-level.

What’s so special about the Midea 2-Door Mini fridge?

It seems to be a matter of versatility, convenience, and price.

The Home Depot website states that the 2-door mini fridge is 4.5 cu ft, with the dimensions of H 44.8 in, W 18.5 in, D 19.4 in.

Before ending her video she says that the fridge looks “really nice” and thinks it would probably be most useful in a garage.

“Nyc landlords love this tiny fridge,” a user said in the comment section, “It’s everywhere.”

Another said, “College dorm fridge. I had one during my college days and loved it.”

“A daycare I used to work at finally upgraded the staff fridge to one of these & they are such a great size. Would be perfect for a dorm or small apartment/loft,” one added.

Where can I buy the Midea 2-Door Mini?

The Midea 2-Door Mini is sold at Home Depot for a total of $179.00. In order to calculate the price for a Midea Refrigerator at Costco you can purchase a membership or shop in store.

A few users in the reddit r/Appliances responded to a user who asked, “Midea Fridge Opinions? How Risky is Buying One of These?”

One suggested, “If you purchase their appliances, I highly recommend getting the Lowe’s Protection Plan. I’ve received mixed feedback on their products. People either love them and feel they are getting great value for their money, or absolutely hate them. Their refrigerators have been getting good feedback.”

However they added to keep in mind that, “this is only their 4th year in the US market with their own name on the label. So there’s not really a good sample yet to gauge for reliability.”

A user responded, “A protection plan does seem like a good idea on an item like this one. Those water filters are steeeeppp! LOL.”

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from @lovemesomecoupons via TikTok DM and email and Midea via email.

