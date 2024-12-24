‘I hate Costco employees’: Costco worker laughs in man’s face while he’s trying to buy membership

A man says his attempt to buy a new Costco membership ended with an employee laughing in his face.

Featured Video

In a video that has drawn 2.5 million views, a potential Costco member who recently relocated to the U.S. from Scotland captures an employee’s reaction to him saying he is there to purchase a membership.

Posted by TikTok user @scottishintheusa, the video shows a Costco greeter’s reaction to the customer saying he is there to purchase a membership.

“Where you headed?” the employee asks at the door, waiting to scan membership cards upon entry.

Advertisement

After the TikToker says, “To get a membership.” The confused looking employee asks the man to repeat himself. The worker then tries to say back what he thinks he heard the man say.

“Maple ship?” the worker asks.

The exchange then devolves into them repeating the word “membership” to each other, as the Costco employee finally understands what the customer is saying and begins to laugh.

Viewers weigh in

The video produced a variety of reactions from commenters.

Advertisement

Some viewers did not find the interaction to be appropriate for a Costco employee. They felt the customer was being laughed at.

“I cancel my membership and got a Sam’s club one. It might not be the same but at least it’s not crowded. Employees are nicer and you’ll find everything you need plus the membership is cheaper,” one commenter wrote.

“He knew what you meant,” a second said.

“Thank You Ryan from Costco, for showing us how you make fun of the way people pronounce stuff,” a third added.

Advertisement

“I hate Costco employees,” another said.

But others were more sympathetic to the Costco worker. They suggested he was laughing at himself, and not the customer.

“Clearly laughing at himself for misunderstanding,” one commenter wrote, and added, “It’s interesting how some people instantly go to a negative perspective.”

Advertisement

“He was embarrassed that he thought the guy said ‘maple ship’ guys chill,” another said.

“Honestly when I misunderstand people, and then laugh, it’s because I’m laughing at how stupid I was to think they said something like maple ship as if that even exists,” someone else said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Walmart customer via TikTok comment, and to Costco via online contact form.

Can you shop at Costco without a membership?

Costco’s membership model is what allows the company to sell merchandise at such low prices. This is because growing membership revenue helps contribute to the company’s bottom line.

Advertisement

Consequently, the best deals at Costco are only available to customers who have a membership. But the warehouse retailer does allow access to a few products and services without one.

The company allows customers in several states to purchase alcohol and use the retailer’s pharmacy without a membership. The same goes for getting an eye exams at the store.

However, Costco’s infamous hotdogs, pizza, and chicken bakes can only be accessed by card-carrying members of the warehouse retailer.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.