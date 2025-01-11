‘2% cash back for three years is sooooo much money’: Man discovers his mom kicked him off the Costco membership he pays for. Then a Costco worker steps in

A Costco shopper has gone viral after revealing how a Costco worker saved the day. Creator Evan Lamicella (@evanlamicella), who has 1.6 million TikTok followers, shared the story in the style of a “put your finger down” confessional. He explained how he went to get gas from Costco, but when he put his membership card in the machine, it said his membership was invalid. It then happened again, and a ticket was printed out telling him to go see the front desk.

Featured Video

Why did he need to go to the desk?

He then says he met with the membership clerk and explained to them how he paid for his membership four months ago, so it shouldn’t be invalid. But the biggest shock came when the worker scanned his membership card and revealed that Lamicella’s mother took him off the Costco membership that he shares with her, which he pays for.

He says that the worker then informed him that he got 2 percent cashback via his membership. However, they went on to say that his mother had been receiving and using these checks for the past three years instead of him.

Advertisement

Membership clerk saves the day

“So the clerk says, ‘This is something I’ve never seen before in my life, and I’ve been working here for more than 20 years. I’m going to give you a free membership and kick her off her membership,’” Lamicella adds. “And I’m sitting there like, ‘OK.’”

Lamichella didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

Viewers praised the Costco worker

The video, which has amassed 588,300 views, elicited a strong reaction among commenters.

Advertisement

For some, this reaction was humor. “Costco guy said Uno reverse,” one joked. “Clerk was a ‘ride at dawn’ typa person and I respect that,” another added. “Costco win!” a third enthused before adding, “Ya mom is awful.”

Elsewhere, former Costco workers added their two cents, with one writing, “I work for Costco, and the one thing we are always told is take care of our members no matter what.”

It also became apparent how common this issue is, as one commenter said this is the “third time” they’d heard of Costco workers doing this for someone. While another commenter revealed, “Costco has come in clutch for me as well in a similar circumstance. Costco FTW!”

Costco didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form.

Advertisement

Lamicella has trended before

This isn’t the first time Lamicella has gone viral. He previously came in clutch himself for Alo T-shirt fans by revealing that they could buy essentially the same product over at Michaels.

“Quick little life hack for you Alo baddies out there,” he said. “Go to Michaels and get yourself a Bell + Canvas tee for $7.99 instead of like 70 bucks ’cause owners of Alo also own Bella + Canvas … and they’re the same exact T-shirts, and you can get all of these colors, for cheap. You’re welcome.”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.