‘I would be coming back in different outfits for more’: Costco shopper can’t believe sample the store is giving away

Most Costco products come in bulk. So, the worst-case scenario is that a customer gets stuck with 10 pounds of frozen chicken that they absolutely hate the taste of. But Costco is known for handing out free samples of its products to avoid such a scenario. Normally, these free samples fall under the food and beverage category. However, one Costco shopper received quite an unorthodox sample from her Costco location. She called it “the weirdest yet most useful free sample [she’s] ever received from Costco.”

That sample was one roll of Kirkland Ultra Soft Toilet Paper. TikTok user Farah (@farahsfantasyland) documents herself securing the sample, which a worker sanitarily put in a plastic bag.

And Farah shared her review in the caption of the post, which received 644,000 views.

“Ngl it was nice toilet paper,” she wrote.

Viewers are just as excited

Viewers in the comments section matched Farah’s excitement.

“Now that’s a sample,” one said.

“Lol I’ve never seen non food samples before. This is kind of awesome,” a second commented.

“I would be coming back in different outfits for more,” a third quipped.

Others made jokes about how handy this sample would’ve been in peak pandemic times when there was a toilet paper shortage.

Is there a limit on how many free samples you can take?

While it’s recommended a customer take one sample at a time and not crowd the table, there is no limit on how many free samples one can take, according to Mashed. One distributor—what the sample workers are called—on a Reddit thread encouraged people to come back for more and strike up a conversation with them.

How much money does Costco make in free samples?

Although the sample is free for the customer, Costco and the company selling the product rake in the big bucks through them. According to Business Insider, free samples raise sales by 2,000%.

The Daily Dot reached out to Farah via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Costco via media contact form.

