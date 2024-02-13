‘You can go to the bakery section, call up one of the people working’: Woman shares Costco hack for when you want cookies but don’t want to buy $10 box

What if we told you you could eat a fresh Costco cookie every day?

Mira Nabulsi (@miranabulsi on TikTok), a food and lifestyle content creator based in Canada, shared with TikTokers “a Costco hack [they] probably didn’t know about” on Jan. 31, and the video has already collected 4 million views.

In it, she holds up a pack of cookies for $10. “If you love these Costco cookies, then instead of buying this whole box for $9.99, you can go to the bakery section, call up one of the people working, and ask them to get you frozen cookies,” she shared.

The content creator did just that, and the bakery section gave her a box of 120 frozen chocolate chunk cookies for $31.99. “Can you imagine having all of these frozen cookies at home?” Nabulsi questioned.

She expressed her excitement in the caption, “This might be the best Costco hack I’ve ever found because I couldn’t believe it was even real.”

This hack is perfect for people who like Costco cookies but can’t finish the whole tub of fresh ones by their expiration date. Nabulsi did the math and shared that, with this box, a consumer can eat one cookie every day for four months. Viewers were just as excited as Nabulsi was by the hack. “I do NOT need to know this *runs to costco,*” one viewer exclaimed.

However, A Chicago-based Costco shopper said the hack is potentially location-dependent. “So I actually did this … and they said that only certain states do that..soooo yeah. Hope this helps some,” one user commented. Another claimed that some stores may even have the frozen dough available to purchase in the fridge section, for those who don’t want to ask the workers. “They have the boxes in the fridge section, no need to ask anyone just go grab them,” they wrote.

“I thought you’d have a hack to get less,” another apparently disappointed viewer wrote. For customers with a one-off craving, there may soon be a way to get fewer cookies. In December, one shopper’s local Costco food court had replaced the now-discontinued churros with double chocolate chunk cookies. They posted a photo of the sign for the cookie in a Reddit post, where commenters discussed whether or not they thought the cookie was worth it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nabulsi via Instagram direct message and to Costco.