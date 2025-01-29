‘At this point I’m just about to buy my own chicken’: Costco shopper tries buying 60-count eggs for $18. Then a worker intervenes

With egg prices soaring due to an outbreak of bird flu across many United States poultry farms, shoppers are scouring grocery stores for the best deals. One Costco shopper discovered that buying eggs is much more complicated than it used to be.

In a video with over 642,000 views, TikToker Jose (@itsjosezarate) says he was shocked when he went to Walmart to purchase a 60-count pack of eggs—only to discover that the retailer currently charges $40.

“There was another customer right there, and he was like, ‘They’re only $18 at Costco. Go there,’” he says.

Jose says he went to Costco that night but discovered a sign in the refrigerated foods section that said, “No More Eggs.”

“I was like, there’s no way they ran out of eggs,” he says.

He says he asked a Costco worker if there were more eggs elsewhere in the store, and she told him they restock every morning. However, customers lined up before the store opened to get them.

Jose says he arrived at Costco the following morning to score a pack of eggs just 10 minutes after the store opened.

“The amount of people getting eggs,” he exclaims. “And then I see this.”

He points to a picture of a shopper wheeling a pallet with tens of egg packs.

“Ain’t no way that people are buying out the eggs,” he says.

Is there an egg shortage at Costco?

According to Eat This, Not That, Costco shoppers nationwide report egg shortages and skyrocketing prices. In the comments section, viewers shared their own observations.

“Yep, my Costco eggs were nonexistent,” one shared.

“Same thing happened to me. Ppl loading up their carts is ridiculous!” another said.

“At this point, I’m just about to buy my own chicken,” a third remarked.

“Yeah, ours are like $5 for 12, and I haven’t had an egg in a week. I’m not playing these games,” a fourth wrote.

While the egg shortage has ramped up early this year, this isn’t a new issue at Costco. In 2023, the Daily Dot reported on customers “fighting” over eggs during another avian flu-related shortage.

Viewers discuss buying limits for eggs

In response to the picture of the shopper purchasing stacks of eggs, viewers debate whether there should be buying limits for eggs during the shortage.

“This is why Sam’s Club is better. They set a limit. And they have scan and go lol,” one wrote.

“He don’t even need all them eggs. I’m a whole pastry chef & I don’t need that many eggs lol,” another said.

“Why isn’t Costco putting a limit. WTH!” a third added.

However, some point out that Costco is a wholesaler—meaning many restaurant owners also shop there.

“Restaurants/bakers typically go in the morning. Costco is wholesale meant for businesses but also the individual person so it’s not surprising to see people load that many! Gotta be quick!” a viewer said.

“Costco is a wholesaler. Maybe they own a restaurant….” another wrote.

“They could own a bakery or something. I see a lot of people doing this,” a third shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jose via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Costco via press form for further information.

