‘Things got intense’: Costco shopper films huge line of customers shopping, fighting for eggs

A recent TikTok video is showing just how outrageous the country’s egg shortage has gotten in some areas.

In the video, user @mr.nintendodog shows a long line snaking through an aisle at a Costco location.

“They just opened up and this is the whole line for eggs,” the creator says in the clip. “Yes, we are in a long line wrapping around the store for eggs at Costco.”

In a follow-up video, the user shows customers who appear to be bickering while in line as eggs are being transported in the store.

“Shits getting real here at Costco,” she says. “Fighting over eggs, this egg-demic here.”

According to The New York Times, the average price of eggs rose to $4.25 in December, more than twice the average cost a year earlier. A combination of factors has contributed to the rise in prices: the rising cost of feed for the hens that lay eggs, increased energy costs for farmers to continue operation, and a decreased supply of egg-laying hens because of an avian flu outbreak early last year. Despite the rise in prices and a hit to supply, demand for eggs has persisted, the Times reports.

Some commenters on @mr.nintendodog’s video were surprised at the lengths shoppers were willing to go just to buy eggs.

“I like eggs but not enough to stand in line for,” one commenter said.

Others said the craze around the egg shortage reminded them of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and how there was a huge craze around toilet paper.

“Stuff we use for pranks back in the day, first toilet paper, now eggs,” another commenter said.

Costco has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment via its media request form. The Daily Dot reached out to @mr.nintendodog via TikTok comment.