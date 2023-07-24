‘This the reason we don’t see onion in the new Costcos’: Costco customer caught filling soda cup with onions

A Costco customer was captured on video filling a soda cup with onions, leading some other customers to ponder the lack of onions in the store.

The video, shared by creator @zampe16, was originally posted to the Costco Northlakes Facebook page serving as a discussion hub for a Costco store in Queensland, Australia. It already has more than 128,500 views on TikTok since being reposted on Sunday.

In the accompanying caption, @zampe16 teased: “Desperate times [desperate] measures =becoming a onion thief or genius ! Not my video. Posted anonymously on the costco northlakes fb page.”

The caption in the original Facebook video declared the move “unbelievable.”

It shows a woman at an onion dispenser at a Costco with a lock at the top—presumably to prevent onion theft—and a handle at the bottom that customers can use to garnish food with onions.

Instead, the woman fills a large soda cup with onions and then, upon finishing, picks it up and nonchalantly walks away.

“This the reason we don’t see onion in the new costcos,” one commenter quipped.

Another remarked, “That’s why my Costco don’t have self service onions anymore. Got it.”

However, someone who seemingly had first-hand knowledge of the situation said, “We have onions still…They are just in plastic cups at the front counter.”

“Funny how they even have a lock on the dispenser,” observed another.

Though many condemned the action, one remarked, “I need to do this with the Costco relish since I can’t buy.”

Another, in the same vein, suggested, “Costco just needs to sell those diced onions!”

And, finally, one took the opportunity for the dad joke lay-up, cracking, “Brings tears to my eyes.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Costco via online media form