‘That’s how I found out I got terminated’: Corporate worker shares how she finds out about firings at her company

A work-from-home employee revealed in a viral TikTok how she can tell from her company’s Outlook directory whether or not a fellow worker has been fired.

“When you suddenly can’t find someone in the Outlook directory and their name shows up as random letters and numbers in Teams,” user Karen (@stuffkarensays), who runs an account dedicated to corporate workplace humor, wrote in the video’s text overlay. The video has been viewed more than 255,000 times as of Sunday.

Users shared the telltale signs of someone’s firing within their own companies. “It’s the ‘presence unknown’ for my company,” user Kinjal S (@kinjalsh) said.

“Presence Unknown and Unknown User here,” another confirmed.

“It’s ‘DEACTIVATED ACCOUNT’ at my company,” a third revealed.

Other users shared what the other side of an employee firing looks like. “I work in IT so I’m the one disabling them all,” user Ryan Elliot (@ryanelliot06) wrote.

“IT knows the real tea,” Karen joked in a reply.

“This one girl I worked with was presence unknown for a year and a day. When I quit I was presence unknown for three days then deleted lol,” user Jason (@mr.awwsome) said.

Some users revealed this was the exact way they discovered they had been terminated from their jobs. “They removed me from the directory and I was trying to find my own cost center,” user Ash (@ash.catch3m) shared.

“Had a heart attack the other day when my direct coworker’s email was no longer registered and his name didn’t pop up in the company,” user Andi (@andromesta) wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Karen via TikTok comment.