‘These look so depressing’: Man says Cool Ranch Doritos have changed. Did Frito-Lay implement a tweak?

Notice something different about your favorite bag of chips? You might not be the only one who peeped a potential change.

Chips are a snacking staple. Aside from some carbs and fat, they don’t provide much nutrition (some would refer to them as a nutrient-deficient snack).

But like many of their salty counterparts, Doritos are designed to be addictive to munch on. So even when you’re shoveling handfuls into the empty pit of your stomach, they’ll struggle to fill you up.

However, one customer says the beloved chip has changed.

In a recent video, a Doritos fan says they noticed a difference in the snack’s packaging that they’re not sure they like.

Something is off about new Doritos bags

In a viral video with more than 1.1 million views, TikToker @yung_lemus shows that the display of mini Doritos bags at his local store seemed off.

“The color change is sad,” he says.

In a comment response, @yung_lemus explained that he remembers the Cool Ranch bag being a more vibrant blue, and now they look “dull.”

“They look like whiteish now not fully blue,” he wrote.

When comparing the bag in the video to the one shown on the Doritos site, there does seem to be a difference. The bag on the site looks a deeper blue that leans more toward navy, while the one in the store appears paler.

It’s possible that the color difference is due to the lighting in the store, though several people commented that they also noticed a difference in the blue shades at their own grocery stores and convenience markets.

Doritos, or its parent company Frito-Lay, have not shared any statement regarding these potential changes or any recent branding changes.

“Yall like the bags? I just eat them and throw the bags away lol,” a top comment read, pointing out that even if there was a difference, it doesn’t matter all that much to her.

“They changed the red ones too. Not really the color but it does look different. It looks old,” a person pointed out.

“Doritos don’t hit the same nm,” another said.

“I don’t see the change in the blue but the red is definitely more pale orange red now and those look depressing!!” a commenter added.

What’s the latest on Doritos?

Doritos have recently been making news over a controversial side effect of their food dye.

The same dye that gives Doritos their signature orangey color is turning mouse tissue transparent, Nature.com reported.

Scientists applied the dye to the skin of live mice and were able to look through the mammal’s skin and observe their blood vessels and internal organs without needing surgery or causing damage to their bones or skin.

The technique is reversible and works by changing how tissue interacts with light. One scientist called it a “major breakthrough.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @yung_lemus for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Doritos via email.



