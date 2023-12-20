‘I hope they’re just on vacation’: Concerned tenant says neighbor’s food and grocery deliveries have been outside their door for days. Then she knocks on the door

A concerned tenant is viral on TikTok after revealing that her neighbor’s food and grocery deliveries have been outside their door for multiple days.

TikTok user Ebony (@ebonyandjon) posted a video showing a bag of groceries outside of an apartment door. Ebony explains that the apartment belongs to one of her neighbors, and this bag of groceries has been sitting there for four days.

“Guys this bag of food has been out here in front of this apartment for the last four days,” Ebony says. “It’s like toilet paper on top and paper towels and then there’s food in the other bag. But it’s been out here for four days. Are they on vacation or what is going on?”

Ebony continues, “Nobody cares in this building, but I’m just wondering. Do you know you have food sitting out in front of your house? How did they get there without somebody ordering them? And why would you order them if you’re on vacation and not able to receive them?”

However, Ebony says she may be better off minding her own business. “I also do not want to be implicated if there is something weird going on. So maybe I just mind my business. I don’t know. Tomorrow marks five days. So, if it’s still here in five days maybe I just go say something to the doorman. Maybe that’s what I’ll do.”

In the caption, Ebony wrote, “There’s no sign of someone coming to get these groceries!!”

The video has amassed more than 1.4 million views since Ebony posted it on Dec. 9. In the comments, users speculated as to what could be going on.

“Omg what if they died! Yes knock or alert management. Keep us updated,” wrote one user.

A second user agreed, “if you see something say something.”

“I can not believe you even have to ask this question. Yes Knock. If no answer tell someone WTH,” wrote a third user.

Another user agreed, “I mean this is so frustrating.CALL THS POLICE FOR A WELFARE CHECK!!!! what if they passed away. A simple phone call.”

In a follow-up video, Ebony revealed that when she returned to the hallway the bags had been moved to the side of rather than in front of the door. She rings the doorbell and waits for a response but doesn’t receive any answer. She knocks lightly and rings the doorbell a second time but there is also no response from inside. Ebony then reported the incident to her doorman, who confirmed the groceries will be discarded by building staff.

In a second follow-up video, Ebony and her partner Jon attempt to communicate with their mysterious neighbor one more time. And this time the door opened. The gentleman inside explained that the groceries are not his. They’d been inadvertently delivered while he was on vacation and that’s why he moved them to the side.

“I have learned to mind my business,” Ebony says in the video. “Lesson learned. I will never, never not mind my business again. I will be New York-ified. So now he’s probably just thinking everyone in this building is crazy, and that if he needs to go anywhere just make sure that someone doesn’t accidentally make groceries, make a video about it, and then make a video about it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ebony via email for comment.