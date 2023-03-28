‘I’m never going home’: Cold Stone Creamery employee finds collapsed shelves of melted ice cream

In a viral TikTok video, employees of a Cold Stone Creamery had to deal with one of the worst things that can happen in an ice cream shop—everything melted.

The video was posted by the employees running the @coldstonetreats account, which regularly posts behind-the-scenes videos and promotes the variety of treats and flavor combinations available at Cold Stone.

Unfortunately, this video was about something very different. At the beginning of the almost 30-second TikTok, viewers can see melted ice cream all over the floor and tubs of the melted product stacked on each other. The employee behind the camera refers to it as “the saddest day at Cold Stone.”

Another employee comments that they came to the back area of the store expecting to do “some” dishes but were unpleasantly surprised by the disaster awaiting them.

“We always show you good, so it’s only fair we show you what can go down,” the employee says in the clip.

As the worker panned the camera around, viewers saw that it was not just a few tubs of ice cream that melted but dozens. The employees also showed an entire ice cream shelf that collapsed and a walk-in freezer full of liquid ice cream.

“This is the saddest thing to look at,” they lament in the video.

The Cold Stone employee added that they wouldn’t manage to go home anytime soon, and it was already 1:30 in the morning.

The TikTok has garnered nearly 100,000 views as of March 28.

In a follow-up video, the ice cream shop employee shows that it all started with what seemed to be a sprinkler going off in the freezer and firefighters showing up.

“If this wasn’t enough, I fell and hurt my wrist,” the person adds.

Commenters were shocked by the situation. One person said if they were in the situation, they would “simply leave.” “My anxiety could never.”

“I would have been in tears,” another said.

Others shared that they’d had to deal with the same thing while working at an ice cream store.

“This happened at my DQ so many times & the amount of stress & sadness & chaos makes it even worse ice cream is so hard to clean up espec on the floor,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Cold Stone employees via email.