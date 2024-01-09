‘I was speechless’: Chipotle worker throws out customer’s bowl after he asks for more meat

This Chipotle customer instantly regretted asking the worker to add a bit more chicken to his burrito bowl.

Chipotle has become infamous for allegedly decreasing its portion size over the years, especially when it comes to how much protein it serves. More and more customers have complained that their portion sizes are skimpy across the board, and workers seem visibly annoyed when a person asks for more of anything.

Others have noticed that they get even less food in their bowls or burritos when they order online and have instead vowed to come into the store when they have a Chipotle craving.

That’s what this customer did, but he still felt like they were being stingy with the meat portions.

In the viral video, which has more than a million views on TikTok, @banigocrazy is seen filming as he places his order in the store.

Things start normal enough, with him asking for a bowl of brown rice and black beans. He asks if he can do a mix of meats and is told he can go for the half-and-half option (getting one total protein portion made up of two different types of meat).

@banigocrazy asks for half steak and half chicken.

“You can’t do a little bit more chicken please?” @banigocrazy asks politely.

He wasn’t ready for what would happen next—the worker threw out the order. Straight up chucked it in the trash can behind them.

“Why you throw it out?” @banigocrazy asks with a tone of genuine confusion and concern.

The person immediately starts to remake @banigocrazy’s order with absolutely no explanation about why they threw out the first bowl. However, it does seem the second time around, they served @banigocrazy just slightly more chicken and he kept his mouth shut about wanting any more meat.

“Pov: Chipotle workers don’t like when you ask for more protein,” @banigocrazy wrote in the text overlay of the video.

In addition to over a million views, the TikTok has garnered more than 2,100 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“The way I just gasped,” the top comment read.

One person speculated that there must have been something rogue in the food for the worker to just throw it out like that.

Others came to the worker’s defense, sharing that as former or current Chipotle employees, they know how strict locations and managers are about ensuring servers don’t give too much food.

“Ima be honest it’s our managers that enforce us to give as less as possible. they get so mad at us if we don’t,” a commenter wrote.

“Workers get yelled at by managers for not keeping food cost/waste down. They will even pull us aside and say we are scooping too much,” another added.

The Daily Dot has previously written about other Chipotle complaints, including serval instances of online orders coming in wrong, comically small portions, and needing to hack the system to get regular portions for online delivery.

