‘They treated me real bad at Chipotle, the free food was bussin tho’: Chipotle worker says they got a job there for the free food

There are many reasons one may look for a specific job. Sometimes, they are simply searching for work in their field. Other times, they may want to try a career that differs wildly from their current position.

And in other cases, one may take on a job just because of its perks. Last month, a user’s TikTok went viral after she claimed she took on jobs based on how they could benefit her at the time—for example, working at a gym during the winter to “get [her] summer body together.”

Now, another user on TikTok has sparked discussion after making a similar claim.

In a clip with over 69,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user @luvonk3 claims she only got a job at Chipotle for the free food. She isn’t the first to make this claim. Earlier this month, another TikToker went viral for the same reason.

According to the company’s website, Chipotle workers are entitled to “one free meal for every daily shift.”

“That means one entrée, one drink, and one side,” the site clarifies.

In the comments under @luvonk3’s video, many users claimed to have a similar plan to the TikToker or had already executed such a plan in the past.

“This really the only reason I wanna work there,” one user wrote.

“[I know] im finna do that,” another added.

“No fr, I was so hurt when I quit,” shared a third.

However, some retorted that free food doesn’t necessarily make a job desirable.

“I work here, it’s not that good!” exclaimed a commenter.

“You get tired of it so fast tho,” offered a second.

“They treated me real bad at Chipotle,” recalled an additional TikToker. “the free food was bussin tho.”

For @luvonk3’s part, she says that the job isn’t difficult, but one must work hard to actually secure an interview and job with the chain.

As she puts it, “Gotta be persistent.”

