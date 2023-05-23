‘That’s my biggest fear’: Worker shares relatable feeling of being embarrassed by everything when starting a new job

Most people are wracked with nerves when they start a new job. Having to learn new terms, work styles, and office culture can lead to a sleepless night before your first day. This is very common, and according to a LinkedIn data report, 80% of workers feel nervous when starting a new job.

Many fear they won’t be good at their jobs fast enough or that they won’t succeed in their new position. While others worry about making a good social impression, some suffer from severe impostor syndrome.

In an uplifting video, viewed over 230,000 times, TikToker Liz Jane (@thelizjane) shares her fears after starting her new job and discusses how there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Liz speaks directly into the camera while wearing a stylish black turtle neck: “So I just started a new job, and it feels like everything I do is so embarrassing—walking into the office for the first time, joining a call for the first time, not knowing where anything is, not knowing the terminology, speaking in a call.”

She leans forward and speaks words of encouragement: “I just wanna let you know if you’re going through the same thing, if you’re starting a new job and you feel embarrassed about absolutely everything, it will pass. You’re gonna learn your job. You’re gonna learn terminology. You’re gonna meet all these new people. Then you’ll just be as comfortable as everybody else; it’ll be fine.”

Many viewers shared their discomfort in their new positions in the comments section.

“I’m in my job for 11 months and speaking terminologies is embarrassing coz you still don’t know if you mentioning it correctly,” one user admitted.

“It took me 6 months to not feel embarrassed about everything. I’m 11 months in and I am just now starting to feel confident,” a second confided.

“It’s been 4 months, it’s getting easier, however I’m far far away from 100% confidence,” another user shared.

Others offered words of encouragement to those who may be suffering from nerves in their new jobs.

“All the best. You will be ok. Employers who expect someone to be a rockstar on day 1 is insane,” one commenter said.

“It’s hard to remember not to be so hard on yourself in those early days and months. Any company that isn’t accommodating is a big red flag,” a second wrote.

“Same, started a new job in Jan. To help with this, I ‘allowed’ myself to be ‘stupid’. So ask anything and everything. Ppl will help! Also take notes,” another advised.

The Daily Dot contacted Liz via email for further comment.