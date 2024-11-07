‘You can’t have a baby chip’: Chipotle customer tries to order ‘baby chips’ with her bowl. Then a worker intervenes

Chipotle’s kids’ meals have been a holy grail food hack over the last few months, but one consumer recently learned that hacks only go so far. After trying to order the kids’ size chip bag with her order, she was told no. She explains the reasoning an employee gave her on TikTok.

Featured Video

Gina posted her TikTok on Nov. 4 after her purchase at Chipotle, no chips anywhere to be found. Her video has over 90,000 views at this time.

What’s the deal with the baby chips?

Sitting in her car, Gina explains the interaction with an employee. The text overlay on the screen reads, “Chipotle Alert: You only get the baby chips with the kids’ meal, Whack!”

Advertisement

She opens the bowl she purchased and eats while talking, like two friends on a Facetime call. Gina clarifies that she prefers the baby chip size because she will make herself sick with the big chip size.

“So I walked up to the register, and I asked the cashier for a baby chip. He says to me, ‘You can’t have a baby chip. We don’t sell the baby chips anymore. We only sell the big chips,’” she recounts.

The text overlay changes to say, “I’m a nobody, but please, Chipotle, let me buy the baby chips.”

Gina continues to recount her interaction with the Chipotle employees: “I said, ‘I don’t want the big chips. I can’t eat the big chips.’ I said, ‘I want the baby chips.’ He said, ‘You’re not a baby. You’re not even a kid. You cannot have the baby chips.’”

Advertisement

The TikToker takes a few more bites from the bowl. She concludes her story time with a final plea. “Please, Chipotle, I beg of you,” she says. “Let me buy the baby chips.”

Viewers weigh in on Gina’s hack

Gina’s not the only customer ordering baby chips with their meal. One person exclaimed in the comments, “I just bought the baby chip yesterday!”

Advertisement

Other commenters didn’t understand her problem. One said, “I don’t even know what the baby chips are.” Gina explained, “lol the little bag of chips. There’s like 10 chips in a bag.”

Another person asked Gina why she didn’t buy the regular-sized bag and eat only what she wanted. She said in defense, “I just can’t stop eating them. Poor impulse control!”

This isn’t the first time the Daily Dot has reported on people hacking Chipotle’s menu by ordering from their kids’ menu. But, as other consumers have experienced, attempts to order from the kids’ menu as an adult often backfires.

Was Gina or the employee in the wrong?

In her video, Gina mentions that she’s been given baby chips from Chipotle before. So, what gives this time?

Advertisement

On Chipotle’s website, they list two options for kids’ meals. Both meals include a complementary side of fruit or chips. Neither the fruit nor kids’ sized chips are listed elsewhere as sides for purchase.

Although the Chipotle employee was correct in not selling Gina the baby chips, there is a sizeable difference in the chip servings. In Chipotle’s full nutrition facts, a regular side of chips is listed at 540 calories while the kids’ side of chips is 140 calories.

It is possible that Gina caught the employee on a day when they weren’t feeling generous. Otherwise, this may be yet another indication that Chipotle is cracking down on these viral hacks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gina via TikTok comments and DMs and Chipotle via email for comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.