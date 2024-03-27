‘Lol… damn’: Viewers divided after couple goes to Chili’s and gets just one drink

A couple went viral on TikTok after sharing the money-saving hack they used on a date at Chili’s—only ordering one drink to share.

Cole and Meile (@cole.and.meile.) have reached over 905,000 views and 32,000 likes on their video by Tuesday. Their video has an on-screen caption that reads, “We share one drink anytime we go out to save money.”

To begin the video, Meile asks Cole, “So what do we do with the drinks when we come to a restaurant?”

“So we get a water and a free refillable,” Cole says. “We share ’em both.”

Next, Meile flips the camera onto herself and says they buy “one drink and always refill it because it’s cheap.”

“You can refill as many times as you need,” she adds.

Cole jumps in and says this is smart because “a couple bucks here and there really adds up.”

Before ending the video, Meile takes a sip of her drink and says, “Good way to save money.”

They told viewers in the caption of their video, “Here is a tip for people who don’t drink a lot when going out! She gets what she wants to drink and I get what I want and we share each others drinks:) She usually gets a water and sips my drink since she is pregnant and can’t have a lot of caffeine! We always tip 20% but since we don’t drink a lot when at restaurants we don’t need two drinks!”

Viewers in the comments section had mixed reactions to the couple’s dinner hack.

“And have your server running for refills every minute.. this is very frustrating!!!!” one said.

Another wrote, “As a restaurant owner. This is the reason why a lot of things keep getting more expensive because of things like this.”

“I wait tables and I charge for 2 drinks when I see that,” a viewer added.

“Server here… when I see this you get charged for 2,” another agreed.

However, some viewers supported Cole and Meile’s date hack. “The comments didn’t pass the vibe check … the point is that you want water after drinking a glass or two of soda. So you just get one water and one soda and then take turns drinking one drink.”

Other drink hacks the Daily Dot has recently covered include an Olive Garden worker’s trick to getting a ‘secret’ drink and a Dunkin’ customer’s hack to ordering milk tea.

Cole and Meile declined the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

