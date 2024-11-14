‘It wasn’t even our waiter’: Chili’s customers call out failed mozzarella sticks cheese pull. Then an employee steps in

A Chili’s server’s alleged response to customers filming their mozzarella stick cheese pulls drew some criticism online, where viewers were quick to weigh in on how they would handle the situation.

The cheesy appetizer has drawn attention online, with customers showing just how far they can stretch the breaded and fried mozzarella in videos across social media platforms.

One customer’s failed attempt to strike a perfect cheese pull for their social media profile has highlighted a server’s choice to provide unsolicited feedback on what they are doing.

Posted to TikTok by user Megan (@megannnlynnx on TikTok), the video has drawn over 3.3 million views.

In the video, someone off-camera remarks upon the poster filming their companion, who is attempting to show the cheesiness of a mozzarella stick. The alleged Chili’s worker says the diners will never “get any food down [their] throat” if they keep taking pictures of it.

Megan was less than satisfied with the experience. “When the cheese pull sucks as much as the Chili’s employee attitude,” a text overlay on the video reads.

In the video’s caption, the poster clarifies that the server who made the remark was not even the one who had been taking care of them, just a Chili’s worker who happened to walk by.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Megan via TikTok direct message, as well as Chili’s regarding the video.

Why are people making videos about Chili’s mozzarella sticks?

In recent months, several Chili’s menu items have garnered a bit of attention on social media, including the Triple Dipper, an appetizer sampler which includes the mozzarella sticks that are currently the internet’s darling.

People are even crossing international borders to try the fried cheese, with one woman driving from Canada to the U.S. to visit a Chili’s.

The mozzarella sticks have grown in popularity largely due to the appeal of the cheese pull, which simply means that the cheese can stretch pretty far when pulled after it has been fried and melted.

Fast Company also reported that the popularity of Chili’s cheese pull videos have actually boosted the restaurant chain’s sales.

Viewers weigh in

Many viewers were quick to say that they would not tip a server who responded that way to a customer taking a photo of their food, despite Megan clarifying that the comment did not come from their server.

“Don’t be afraid to say ‘there goes your tip’ I’ve done it. it’s awkward for a few seconds but they get the message,” one commenter wrote.

“And he’d get no tip,” another wrote.

“‘Oop no tip’ bc why didn’t he feel the need to make that comment??!” a further user suggested. “Yall weren’t bothering nobody.”

Others just could not wrap their minds around a person feeling the need to make such a comment to people they do not know.

“That’s such an odd and unnecessary comment??” one commented. “like wth?”

“The audacity,” another commenter said. “Like how long were you watching to know I was taking pictures.”

“Never understood why servers wouldn’t mind their business like it ain’t your job to add all them unnecessary ahh commentary,” a third wrote.



