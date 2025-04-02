‘My BF just failed the cookie challenge’: Chili’s customer doesn’t get any ranch with her meal. Then she looks at her boyfriend’s Triple Dipper plate

In a recent video, Tennessee-based TikToker Maddy Daddie (@maddy_daddie) claims her boyfriend failed the “cookie challenge” after hoarding the ranch on a recent trip to Chili’s.

What is the viral cookie challenge trend?

The cookie challenge, as reported by Delish, is a viral trend in which parents set out plates for both themselves and their children. The kids receive two cookies, while one or both of the adults are left with an empty plate. The parents then drop subtle hints and watch to see if their kids will share one of their extra cookies.

The challenge is meant to gauge children’s ability and willingness to share. Although not a child, Daddie argues that her boyfriend’s actions reflect his inability to share.

Ranch hoarder

She explains, “My boyfriend just failed the cookie challenge. I said ‘dang, I thought my food was supposed to come with ranch.’ He goes, ‘dang, that’s crazy dawg,’ and proceeded to hoard THREE CUPS OF RANCH.”

In the video, her boyfriend enjoys his triple dipper plate with three overflowing cups of ranch.

Bold critiques

The video has sparked considerable discussion, accumulating over 1.7 million views and thousands of comments, many of which share bold critiques of Daddie’s boyfriend’s apparent unwillingness to share.

One remarked, “My man is a ranch fiend and I will use a drop, but he would still give me all three containers if I wanted, and he’ll offer me his meal if he thinks I don’t like mine.”

“My man will literally offer up his whole meal if he even picks up a vibe that I’m not enjoying mine, but to each their own ig,” one viewer commented.

Some viewers, however, understood his actions.

“To be fair, Chili’s ranch is hoard-worthy,” one viewer shared.

Another questioned, “Orrrrr you can be an adult and ask for your own ranch?”

Others chimed in on the heated discourse. “Y’all are so dramatic in these comments. She can ask for ranch for herself,” another commented.

The Tennessean sets the record straight

Daddie responded to these comments with a follow-up video.

“I need to set the record straight,” she exclaims.

“So first things first, I did get a cup of ranch. I just had to say the words, ‘Hey, do you think I could have a cup of your ranch until the waitress comes back and I can ask her for more?’” she explains.

“So I am here, uh, with this god-awful filter, no makeup, no hair done, to tell you guys that we will not be breaking up a 5-year relationship over a cup of ranch!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Maddy Daddie via TikTok comment and Chili’s via email.

