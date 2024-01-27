‘WHY isn’t it a drive-thru?‘: Customer calls out Chick-fil-A for making worker stand outside in 28-degree weather

Unlike other fast-food restaurants, Chick-fil-A does not typically employ a microphone drive-thru system. Instead, customers line up in their cars, and an employee takes their order in person, face-to-face.

“We think about our drive-thru design very intentionally to create a unique and different experience,” said Chick-fil-A director of service & hospitality Khalilah Cooper in an interview with Forbes. “The idea is to bring our hospitality out to the drive-thru.”

While that may be the intention, some have argued that this method of ordering is detrimental to employees. For example, one worker shared that they had to work outside in a T-shirt because they refused to buy the $60 branded jacket from Chick-fil-A. Another TikTok user filmed the pods that some employees use to work outside in inclement conditions. A further TikToker alleged that Chick-fil-A workers were being made to take orders in 107-degree heat.

Now, this discussion has reignited after another video on the topic sparked debate on TikTok. In a clip with over 66,000 views, TikTok user @stacked_skinny shows Chick-fil-A workers in 28-degree weather.

“Chick-fil-A down bad, got their employees taking orders in 28 degree weather,” the TikToker says in the video. “Like, what type of stuff is that? It’s Chick-fil-A. How you gonna have your employees out here freezing? This is crazy.”

Later in the video, the TikToker notes that employees have been given portable heaters to stay warm.

“Oh wow, they got y’all portable heaters?” he says. “That’s crazy. That is crazy. They got them out here with portable heaters.”

Commenters largely agreed with the TikToker’s assessment.

“What’s the whole point of having an employee out in the cold taking orders when that can be done at the window,” asked a user.

“Like?? It’s not even busy. I thought they only had workers out there to assist in order taking when the lines are long,” noted another.

Other commenters shared that they live in colder environments and have still seen workers outside.

“Was there yesterday. Michigander. Colder than that. And they can’t accept tips,” detailed a TikToker.

“It was 5 [degrees] last Saturday and everyone was outside,” stated a second.

Still, some claimed that the work isn’t as difficult as it may initially appear.

“28 degrees isn’t bad and they rotate them so one isn’t out too long,” wrote a commenter.

“Oh well the heater, gloves , parkas and hats are provided you can swap every 15 min so not that bad honestly,” explained an additional user.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via Instagram direct message and Chick-fil-A via email.