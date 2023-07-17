‘Please tell me why there’s like a limit on mayonnaise’: Chick-fil-A customer orders 6 mayo packets. The worker changed it to 3

A user on TikTok is calling out Chick-fil-A for alleged sauce stinginess after she says an employee reduced her request for mayonnaise.

According to user Jasmine (@jazzyphizzle96), she typically orders a deluxe chicken sandwich and a large order of fries, all of which she consumes with mayonnaise. Jasmine says this takes 6 packets of mayonnaise, though she admits that she used to request and require 8 packets for each order.

However, on a recent trip to Chick-fil-A, she requested 6 packets of mayonnaise—and the employee changed her request to 3 packets without notice.

“Usually they’ll put up a fight. They’ll be like, ‘What do you need 6 mayo for?’ And I tell them, and they’re usually nice,” Jasmine says. “But this fool just went and changed it to 3. Just off the bat.”

To add insult to injury, they did not even give Jasmine the 3 mayonnaise packets added to the order, offering her only 2 packets.

Jasmine says she then requested 3 more packets but was only provided with two more.

“What is it? Do I need to take a video of myself and prove I’m using them all?” she asks. “Hell, charge me for it! I don’t care!”

Jasmine isn’t the first user to complain about the sauce stinginess of some fast food chains. For example, numerous users have called out some McDonald’s locations for charging customers for sauces.

In the comments section of Jasmine’s video, users shared their thoughts on fast food sauces.

“I feel like sauces should be complementary to the meal that I’m paying $10-$15 for!” exclaimed a user. “if I want 16 TB sauces it shouldn’t be questioned.”

“I swear everyone but taco bell,” wrote another. “last time I went they gave me no joke like 40 hot sauce packs for 2 tacos haha.”

“My Chick-fil-A has a limit of 4 sauces per meal. I hate it so I bought the bottles,” claimed a third.

“our McDonald’s gives out packets but if you want it in a cup they charge you, but if you ask for an empty cup with packets it’s free,” alleged a further TikToker. “make it make sense?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and Jasmine via TikTok comment.