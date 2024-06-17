‘I now have your meal, and I have my meal’: Woman cuts customer in Chick-fil-A drive-thru line. It backfires

Sometimes karma gets her lick back right away.

In a viral video with more than 286,000 views, low-key comedian Nick (@nickfromohio) shared how one woman’s rudeness accidentally got him more Chick-fil-A than he paid for.

Nick was at Chick-fil-A (people’s most beloved controversial chicken chain), picking up a breakfast sandwich in the drive-thru, when suddenly he claims he got cut off by a woman named Samantha.

Why is Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru so efficient?

Chick-fil-A has arguably one of the most efficient drive-thru experiences in the fast-food game. During peak hours, it can serve more than 100 customers, Chick-fil-A reported.

Multiple factors make its drive-thru one of the most efficient. In an online forum, a former employee explained that, unlike other fast-food spots that may have up to four people working the drive-thru, Chick-fil-A has closer to eight. People take orders, collect payment, bag food, and run orders out, and one person is dedicated solely to making drinks, shakes, and desserts.

If you’ve been to a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, you’ve likely seen that in addition to extra staff, there are usually two lines to order from. There are also employees taking and running orders. This all cuts down on wait time. Plus, the menu is pretty simple. So the same items are constantly being cooked and assembled.

Given how efficient the system is, Nick says he didn’t see a reason to rush. “The line could be wrapped around the entire neighborhood. You’re gonna get through that line in 10 to 15 minutes, max,” Nick says.

But the woman, Samantha, who cut him off didn’t care. Not only did she cut him off. When Nick says he called her out, she allegedly put up an “L” sign with her index finger and thumb in her rearview window.

“I hope you’re having a terrible day,” he says about the woman.

Why you shouldn’t cut in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru

Because she cut him off their orders got switched and he ended up with her large order. It consisted of two spicy sandwiches, a large fry, and mac and cheese. All she got from his order was a breakfast sandwich, he reveals.

“You left probably unhappy, and I left with extra food,” Nick says, adding that he got her big order for free plus his original order because the drive-thru employees felt bad about the situation.

People in the comments section were here for the quick karma.

“The universe is universing,” a top comment read.

“I had a lady cut me off at the car wash & I got her upgrade wash!!! I promise we will all get our turn,” a person recounted.

“The order at the drive thru from Chick Fil A must be respected because it’s elite!!!!” another wrote.

