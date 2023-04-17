‘They wrong for that’: Chick-fil-A customer says drive-thru worker spelled out her lisp on her order

Fast food locations getting customers’ names wrong has long been a problem. From baristas misspelling names on Starbucks cups to servers giving customers potentially offensive names on receipts, the internet is full of stories in which customers are misidentified while ordering, often with humorous results.

Now, another user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that a Chick-fil-A worker spelled her name phonetically—lisp included.

In a clip with over 4.3 million views, TikTok user Joyce (@afro_carribean7) says that she was ordering through Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru when the attendant remarked that she had a lisp, something he called “cute.”

Eventually, he asked for the TikToker’s name. She responded that her name was Joyce. However, when she actually got the item, Joyce discovered that the attendant had opted to spell her name with her slight lisp included, rendering it “Joyth.”

“Now Chick-Fil-A know damn well they wrong for that,” she writes in the caption.

In the comments section, users questioned whether the move was intentional.

Some suspected that the drive-thru worker knew the name likely wasn’t spelled “Joyce.”

“HE WAS TRYNA B FUNNY LMAOOOOO,” wrote one user.

“I bet he said ‘my pleasure’ knowing he was playing on that keyboard,” added another.

However, some users implied that it could have simply been a misunderstanding.

“Lol yea it do sound like joyth,” offered a commenter.

“To be fair… I heard it too,” echoed a second.

“So it ain’t Joyth?” asked a third.

Several users shared similar stories of mistaken names.

“They did this to me at Popeyes,” recalled a user. “Gave them the name John and they put a jolly.”

“My moms name is patricia but she goes by pat and once they put her name as pot,” stated an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and Joyce via Instagram direct message.