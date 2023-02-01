‘Nobody should be treated like this’: Wingstop customer says worker wrote ‘Faty’ on his order

A Wingstop customer is calling out the restaurant on TikTok for naming him “Faty” on an order he placed at a restaurant in Killeen, Texas.

The customer, Nino (@islandboybullyz_nino), posted a TikTok showing his receipt, including the name “Faty.” As of Wednesday, his video reached over 100,000 views.

In the video, Nino zoomed in on the receipt to show that his Wingstop server’s name is Brianna. He said he placed an order over the phone and told Brianna his actual name for the order. But on the receipt where it should have said his name, it said “Faty” instead.

Nino added that he had asked Brianna for recommendations on what to order for “two guests”—himself and his brother—to eat while watching a football game. Brianna suggested a 24-piece family-size meal, which Nino ordered, he says. Apparently, this led the worker to use the offensive name.

“Now I don’t think nobody should be treated like this, I just like fair service,” Nino says in the video. “Brianna, this ain’t the way to do this, baby. This is a learning lesson, you gotta learn to do better. Treat everybody with respect.”

@islandboybullyz_nino I never do this but this was very unprofessional and disrespectful and the response given when addressed about it by another co worker was “Hey i was up here by myself Dont come at me bout nothing” I wish nothing bad on her but to learn you cant treat people like this. @biggestbossrickross01 come on this cant be what yall stamd for at the lemon pepper empire @wingstop ♬ original sound – Nino

The TikToker added in the video’s caption, “I never do this but this was very unprofessional and disrespectful and the response given when addressed about it by another co worker was, ‘Hey i was up here by myself Don’t come at me bout nothing.’ I wish nothing bad on her but to learn you can’t treat people like this.”

Viewers were also upset at Nino’s treatment, and one even shared that they had a similar experience.

“One time, in my drawn on eyebrows phase, at Wing Stop they put my name as BROWS,” the user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Wingstop via email.