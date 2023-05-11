‘Idk why ppl hating it looks good’: Chick-fil-A worker shares ‘affordable’ breakfast hack

There’s no law that says you actually have to order chicken at Chick-fil-A, and one of the chain’s workers has proven it with her bird-free breakfast menu hack that has TikTok clucking.

On May 8, TikTok user and Chick-fil-A employee Tiana Luna (@xoxo.tluna) posted her idea for a breakfast bowl option that’s “so affordable,” according to her caption. The video has racked up almost 10,000 likes and 100,600 views as of May 11.

“You don’t eat at Chick-fil-A because it’s expensive?” she says to start the video. “I got you.”

Luna then shows a small container of food and lists its contents: two egg whites, bacon, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese. “All for $4,” Luna explains before adding sauce, shaking it up, and taking a bite.

In the comments section, many viewers were unimpressed by Luna’s hack.

“4 dollars is a lot for that,” one wrote.

“Who goes to chick Fil a and doesn’t get chicken,” another chimed in.

Things even got a little pointed, with one person remarking, “that looks like puke.”

However, other viewers defended the meal.

“Idk why people hating it looks good,” one person commented.

“You stay coming with the goods,” another wrote.

In addition to debating whether the meal was tasty, commenters also pointed out that the hack may not actually save customers money on Chick-fil-A breakfast.

“Girl, a chicken biscuit like $3,” one viewer pointed out.

That’s true. According to the chain’s online menu, one of its Chicken Biscuits costs $3.69. Most other breakfast items are in the same price range. An order of Chick-N-Minis costs $4.75, for example, and if you just don’t want chicken, a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit costs $3.99.

If you’re looking for more Chick-fil-A menu hacks, TikToker @aria_thingz recently shared a few ideas, like ordering a frosted soda or a “strip sandwich.”

The Daily Dot contacted Luna via TikTok and Chick-fil-A via press email. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.