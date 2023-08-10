‘Times are tough’: Chick-fil-A customer shares hack for getting spicy chicken sandwich and medium fry for only $2.83

With the price of everything going up, many are looking for ways to save a buck. One woman’s Chick-fil-A hack may very well be the cost-savings break many need.

In a viral video that has amassed over 697,000 views, TikTok user @theconnercrew explained how Chick-fil-A customers can get a chicken sandwich (spicy or original), a medium fry, and a large ice water for $2.83.

“If you know me, you know I’m all about a deal,” the TikToker began the clip. “And I have a great one.”

Apparently, the trick has been around “forever,” but that didn’t stop viewers from flocking to the video to get in on the secret.

“At the bottom of your receipt, it asks you for a survey,” she explained. “And every time you do that survey, they give you a free chicken sandwich.”

The TikToker finally took advantage of the offer, filled out the survey, and added fries and a cup of water to her order, thus only spending a few dollars for an entire meal.

“We gotta be able to treat ourselves on a budget,” she concluded.

In the comments section, many viewers thanked the TikToker for her reminder about the deal. However, several pointed out that not all locations participate in the program.

“My receipt didn’t have a survey,” one viewer said.

“The survey depends on the location,” another added. “A lot don’t do them unfortunately.”

Other commenters shared additional tips on how to get deals at the fast-food restaurant.

“If you scan ur app at there sometimes they put a free sandwich survey in your app,” one viewer wrote. “If I recall it will be put under rewards then news.”

“Use your points for the fry too if you have points then it’s FREEEEE,” another added. “Love that!

The Daily Dot contacted Chick-fil-A via email and @theconnercrew via TikTok comment for further information.