‘That’s because it’s fighting for its life to pull a massive SUV’: Expert reveals the real reason Chevrolet Traverse engines make this sound

Experts at Consumer Reports purchased a 2024 Chevrolet Traverse, a large SUV manufactured by General Motors (GM), to investigate why drivers complain about the engine sound.

In a video with over 203,000 views, a Consumer Reports (@consumerreports) expert calls the new vehicle’s engine a “dealbreaker for some people.”

“It presents as a tiny engine, echoing and reverberating inside of a giant echo chamber,” he says, reading a review from another driver.

They point to other quotes describing the engine, such as, “It sounds like a metal box filled with rocks.”

However, two of the experts say that the Chevrolet Traverse engine isn’t as irritating as some other four-cylinder turbo SUVs.

What is a four-cylinder turbo engine?

The Chevrolet Traverse SUV is powered by a four-cylinder turbo engine, which is small, fuel-efficient, and affordable. However, some viewers suspect larger SUVs with these small engines may struggle.

“Hate the trend of 4cylinder turbo in a car that needs a v6, 100k miles is all these will run sad. Gone are the days of a 300k vehicle,” one writes.

“That’s because it’s fighting for its life to pull a massive SUV,” another says.

“There’s no way all these new 4-cylinder turbo engines will last long enough. Even Toyota is having issues with them, and that should say something. bye bye resale,” a third adds.

Drivers respond

Other commenters who have driven the Chevrolet Traverse share more details about the engine’s sound.

“Just drove one these from St. Paul Minnesota to fort Myers Florida over 2 days put 1500 on the dash there’s nothing wrong with the car I’ve heard worse things from other brands cars it is a lil loud,” one says.

“This and the Grand Highlander are a no for me because of the engine choice(s).. No V6 is a deal breaker,” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Consumer Reports via media contact form and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Chevrolet via email.



