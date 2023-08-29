‘Oreo doesn’t sell these without the filling’: Cheesecake Factory customer needs to know where restaurant gets giant Oreos used to top slices

In a viral TikTok video, a Cheesecake Factory customer expressed their confusion at how the restaurant had access to creamless Oreos.

In the clip, Alex (@zenifart) is seen filming what appears to be an Oreo cheesecake she purchased to-go from The Cheesecake Factory. Halfway through eating their dessert, Alex begins to wonder about the giant Oreo cookie garnishing her cheesecake.

“Where does Cheesecake Factory get these bro Oreo doesn’t sell these eMF cookies without the filling,” the text overlay on the video reads.

The video has over half a million views and is nearing 300 comments as of Tuesday morning.

One person tried to troll Alex in the comments. “I actually work at cheesecake factory and we have to go super early to scrape the filling off,” they joked.

Others clarified that Oreo does sell their signature cookie without the cream—so there’s no need to manually scrape each cookie.

“A lot of companies makes special products for other companies to make their products more exclusive they probably make this specially,” a commenter pointed out.

“I worked at coldstone and we had the exact same thing, they’re just shipped to us like that,” another shared.

“There’s a place near my college that has those to make ice cream sandwiches with but they definitely start as dry cookies. Probably a wholesale thing,” a third viewer said.

Turns out the filling-less Oreos, or wafers as the company calls them, can easily be bought online. Amazon seller Jellybean Foods sells a pound of the wafers for $13.99. Meanwhile, if you want to get them directly from Oreo, they have a bulk option of large, 3-inch wafers sold in a 23-pound box (about 665 cookies, according to a buyer) for about $110 before taxes.

Amazon reviewers shared that they’ve used the large wafers to make ice cream sandwiches, pie crusts, and Oreo crumbles.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex via Instagram direct message and to Oreo’s parent company via email.