‘It’s been $299 for the past year. It was never $500’: Amazon customer says Prime Day deal isn’t really a deal after checking price history

'Check the price history before buying anything on Amazon Prime Day.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Posted on Jul 12, 2023

Yesterday and today marked Amazon Prime Day, a day where the company claims to offer special deals on items for a limited amount of time.

However, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that the deals aren’t as great as they seem.

In a clip with over 245,000 views, TikTok user @offthelowlow shows an iRobot robot mop that she claims has been in her wedding registry for a significant amount of time. The listed price is $299, an amount that she says has been consistent over the course of its existence in her registry.

However, the same product was later marked as a “Prime Day Deal,” claiming that the price had been reduced from $500 to $299.

“That’s simply not true,” the TikToker says. “It has been $299 for the past year. It was never $500.”

@offthelowlow #greenscreen check the price history! #primedaydealsdance #primeday #amazonprime #primeday2023 #primeday2023deals #influencermarketing ♬ My Own Hymn – Above & Beyond

In the comments section, many users noted that they had seen similar “deals” that did not seem to have the discounts they claimed.

“The patio furniture I’ve been eyeing I just decided to buy. It said it was 20% off but it’s the same price it has been since I’ve been looking at it,” wrote a user.

“These cute coupe glasses I wanted were 69 yesterday & 84 today but ‘on sale,’” alleged another.

“I noticed this when I bought a fan last year,” recalled a third. “Thought I got a good deal and the price never went up after I bought it.”

A few users complained about the current state of the company’s Prime Day.

“Yeah prime day isn’t priming anymore,” shared a user.

“I honest believe prime days are just to get them to move items they have to many of sitting on shelf’s. Items they r losing $ on. Ripoff ‘deals,’” offered a second.

“Feels like shopping at Kohls,” explained a further TikToker. “Everything marked up so it looks like the sale price is good.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon and @offthelowlow via email.

*First Published: Jul 12, 2023, 3:31 pm CDT

