‘It’s been $299 for the past year. It was never $500’: Amazon customer says Prime Day deal isn’t really a deal after checking price history

Yesterday and today marked Amazon Prime Day, a day where the company claims to offer special deals on items for a limited amount of time.

However, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that the deals aren’t as great as they seem.

In a clip with over 245,000 views, TikTok user @offthelowlow shows an iRobot robot mop that she claims has been in her wedding registry for a significant amount of time. The listed price is $299, an amount that she says has been consistent over the course of its existence in her registry.

However, the same product was later marked as a “Prime Day Deal,” claiming that the price had been reduced from $500 to $299.

“That’s simply not true,” the TikToker says. “It has been $299 for the past year. It was never $500.”

In the comments section, many users noted that they had seen similar “deals” that did not seem to have the discounts they claimed.

“The patio furniture I’ve been eyeing I just decided to buy. It said it was 20% off but it’s the same price it has been since I’ve been looking at it,” wrote a user.

“These cute coupe glasses I wanted were 69 yesterday & 84 today but ‘on sale,’” alleged another.

“I noticed this when I bought a fan last year,” recalled a third. “Thought I got a good deal and the price never went up after I bought it.”

A few users complained about the current state of the company’s Prime Day.

“Yeah prime day isn’t priming anymore,” shared a user.

“I honest believe prime days are just to get them to move items they have to many of sitting on shelf’s. Items they r losing $ on. Ripoff ‘deals,’” offered a second.

“Feels like shopping at Kohls,” explained a further TikToker. “Everything marked up so it looks like the sale price is good.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon and @offthelowlow via email.