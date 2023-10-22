Woman catches cheating boyfriend—thanks to Amber Alert

A woman revealed how she caught her cheating boyfriend—by silencing an Amber Alert notification on his Apple Watch.

The video featured TikTok user Nicole (@itsnicolechristine), who said the incident happened one evening when her boyfriend said he was out meeting friends for drinks. During that time, his Apple Watch went off with an Amber Alert, which are used to alert the community to missing children. Upon entering the bedroom, she noted the smell of his cologne—which seemed a “weird” choice for an evening out with friends. To make matters worse, as she dismissed the Amber Alert, Nicole saw a suspicious text message.

“I miss you already” the text read. After further investigation, Nicole said it became apparent her boyfriend was in a “full-on relationship” with another woman. “She was getting the crux of it. She’s getting the copy and paste of the love bombing I got last year,” Nicole said, adding that her ex was cheating with multiple other women as well. “Every gut instinct I’ve ever had has just been, like, put in blinding lights,” she stated.

As shocked as she was by the “cruel” behavior of her boyfriend, Nicole did find a silver lining in the situation. “If he would not have gotten that Amber Alert, I would have never known this,” Nicole explained. If it weren’t for the Amber Alert causing her to look at her boyfriend’s watch, Nicole may have married her boyfriend and had children. Despite the Amber Alert reserved for serious situations, she believed it ultimately saved her from making a terrible decision.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nicole via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed 1.2 million views as of Oct. 22. In the comments, viewers expressed relief she got out of the relationship.

“I’m sorry, but glad you found out. When they call you crazy, you’re onto them. Every time,” one viewer wrote.

“You dodged a bullet. This bump in the road will lead you to an amazing partner, eventually,” a second stated.

In addition, others shared that they’ve experienced similar situations in relationships.

“plz be so Grateful you got the alert now & not how I found out 15 years & 2 kids later

either way it’s still devastating,” one user shared.

“I had this happen to me when I was newly pregnant with his baby I was broken!” a second recalled.

One user asked, “Wait it’s weird to wear cologne when you go out with friends?” Nicole responded, “Y’all it was just super out (of) character for him to wear it for anything casual. It struck me as off because it was. He put it on for his date.”

Nicole isn’t the only TikTok user to find out about a partner’s infidelity through Apple Watch. Earlier this year, a woman said she caught her husband cheating by loaning him her old Apple Watch. The ploy worked and the two divorced.